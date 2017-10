Have your say

CRIME experts and authors will join forces later this month for an afternoon discussing crime fiction writing.

As part of this year’s DarkFest, The Ashcroft Centre in Fareham will play host to the event on Saturday, October 28, from 12-4pm, with discussion being broken up with feature plays depicting local crimes, as performed by theatre group Dark Encounters.

Tickets cost £10 – to book, go to hampshireculturaltrust.org.uk.