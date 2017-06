A YOUNG theatre group from Havant is all set to take to the stage for its next show.

Dynamo Youth Theatre will perform writer Michelle Magorian’s Goodnight Mister Tom at the Pallant Centre, Havant, from Wednesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 8.

Tickets are £8 and performances take place at 7.30pm each day with a 2.30pm matinee on July 8.

For tickets and info go to dynamoyouththeatre.com.