Hit show War Horse returns to Hampshire as part of major new tour

The National Theatre’s acclaimed production of War Horse is returning to Hampshire as part of a major tour of War Horse which coincides with the Centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War.

The show played to packed houses during its first visit to Mayflower Theatre in Southampton in February 2014, and is set to make a return to the venue from May 16 to June 9, 2018.

War Horse, which has been seen by more than 7m people worldwide, completed its record-breaking eight year London run at the New London Theatre on March 12, 2016.

It has won 25 awards including the Tony Award for Best Play on Broadway.

Directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, Nick Stafford’s adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s remarkable story of courage, loyalty and friendship, about a young boy called Albert and his horse Joey and is the most successful play in the National Theatre’s history.

Set against the backdrop of the First World War in Devon and Europe, it features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to live on stage.

Michael Morpurgo said: ‘After a few months rest, out at pasture, Joey, the War Horse and his great team from the National Theatre, will be touring the UK again, from 2017 through to 2018 and the centenary of the end of the First World War.

I am so pleased this is happening; that so many more people will have the chance to enjoy this unique theatrical event. Steady boy, steady Joey. Trot on!'

Michael Ockwell Mayflower Theatre’s chief executive added: ‘I am thrilled to be bringing War Horse back to Southampton after its sell out run in 2014.

‘It is rightly appropriate that the show runs here bookending the centenary commemorations of the end of the First World War.

‘The show will amaze, move and educate a new generation once again.’

Tickets go on general sale from Friday January 27. Call the box office on (023) 80711 811 or go to mayflower.org.uk.