How you can help to shape Kings Theatre future

IT’S AN historic venue that’s been entertaining people since 1907 – but what kind of Kings Theatre would you like to see in the future?

As the iconic Edwardian building in Albert Road, Southsea, prepares to celebrate its 110th anniversary with a gala show tomorrow, the people who run it are keen to know what you think.

They are ready for change, but need to know exactly what people want as they embark on a regeneration project.

So they have put together a survey that aims to reveal what needs to be done to ensure the Kings remains at the heart of culture in the city.

Chairman of the Kings Theatre Trust Ltd Paul Woolf said: ‘With our ongoing support from Portsmouth City Council, funding from our corporate partners and the patronage of our audiences, we are ready to start thinking how we can make the theatre a sustainable cultural resource in the city for the next 110 years.

‘We have many plans to develop the existing building to improve customer facilities and be able to engage with the community more. But this will require investment and we are looking at how we can achieve this.

‘Not only are we appealing to people for their opinion on the theatre, we are appealing for their ideas and investment.’

To add your views, go to http://kingsportsmouth.co.uk/survey|Kings Theatre survey| Kings Theatre survey

In addition, a team from the theatre will be out and about canvassing opinion in the city centre on October 7.

To talk to Paul Woolf about investment, call (023) 9282 8282.