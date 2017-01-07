Kings Theatre to give public a sneak peek

THE Kings Theatre will be throwing its doors open to the public next Saturday for its annual open day.

From 10.30am until 4pm on January 14 the public are invited to explore areas of the Albert Road, Southsea theatre they would never normally get to see.

Learn about the technical side of a production, take a guided tour with the theatre’s archivist, or explore the venue’s spooky side with a paranormal expert.

There will also be puppetry, arts and crafts, and storytelling for younger visitors as well as performances of extracts from upcoming shows.

Community engagement officer Katrina Henderson said: ‘We hope to inspire visitors to get involved in the arts and maybe sign up to some events we have on offer here.’

Money raised from the day goes towards the restoration of the theatre.

Adult tickets cost £6, children £4.

Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk or call (023) 9282 8282.