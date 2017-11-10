Move it, move it, as Madagascar A Musical Adventure comes to The Kings

JOIN Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage at the Kings Theatre in Southsea.

Based on the smash DreamWorks animated film, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure follows all of your favourite friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Alex the lion is the king of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

He and his best friends – Marty, Melman and Gloria – have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public and with regular meals provided for them.

Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his escape – with the help of some prodigious penguins – to explore the world.

The Kings’ marketing manager Fiona Gibbins said: ‘It’s a brand new production coming from Selladoor and it kicks off in Greenwich next July before coming to us in August.

‘It’s a huge show for us, and it will be here during the summer holidays, which is perfect. The films are packed with music and are high energy, so I should imagine the show will be similar, which is great for attracting a younger audience.

‘No-one’s seen it yet, but looking at the pedigree of Selladoor we’ve got no doubt it will be a lot of fun.’

The Kings is the only venue on the south coast to feature on the tour. It is being produced by Selladoor Worldwide and Hartshorn-Hook.

Executive creative producer of Selladoor David Hutchinson added: ‘One of our key principals is to aim to engage young people to come to the theatre and to help to encourage a whole new generation of theatregoers, and Madagascar promises to do just that.’

The show runs from August 21-25, 2018, at The Kings Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10am today. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk