New chairman is appointed to head up cultural trust

Portsmouth Cultural Trust, the organisation responsible for running Portsmouth Guildhall, has appointed a new chairman of its board of trustees.

Greg Perry has previously worked at senior management level in America and at the National Gallery, Imperial War Museums and as director at Pallant House Gallery in Chichester. With a background in the arts and law, he has a great interest in music and the performing arts.

Mr Perry said: ‘The trust is a vibrant organisation and the Guildhall an invaluable resource for Portsmouth and the region. I very much look forward to becoming involved in the community and working with my fellow board members, CEO Andy Grays and the team to ensure that the trust continues to support the historic guildhall and generate compelling and enjoyable programmes.’

Also joining the trust is Claire Hardy, from Vivacity, Peterborough’s Leisure Trust.

She will provide support and experience to Portsmouth Guildhall’s Participate programme which aims to transform lives by inspiring, exciting and educating people through music, art and culture.