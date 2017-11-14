New musical about the story of Adam and Eve which was due to come to Portsmouth goes into liquidation

A MAJOR new musical which was expected to call in at Portsmouth has gone into liquidation just weeks before its debut nationwide tour was due to start.

Heaven On Earth, starring Russell Watson as The Voice of God, was scheduled to come to Portsmouth Guildhall from April 4 to 7 next year.

Billed as a retelling of the Biblical story of Adam and Eve and their fall from Paradise, advance promotion described it as ‘an exhilarating story of love, loss, and redemption, and an exploration of the universal search for the meaning of life,’ and promised ‘a huge production’ which would ‘see the Garden of Eden created in all its magnificent glory and a whole host of special effects including fire, water and animatronics.’

The show was launched in a blaze of publicity at Wembley Arena in April this year in front of a specially invited audience.

But corporate recovery and business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed to handle the liquidation of Heaven On Earth’s production company, Eden International Productions Ltd.

The production hit problems due to financial difficulties.

Partner Chris Newell of Quantuma said: ‘It is a shame that the proposed funding has not come through which has resulted in the need for the company to cease trading.

‘However, we are open to hearing from potential future investors with the aim to resurrect the show in some capacity.’

The musical was scheduled to kick off a nationwide tour from December 4 at the Arena Birmingham before that was expected to conclude with four nights at the SSE Arena at Wembley in May 2018.

The show was written by Sara Jeffs and directed and choreographed by Racky Plews. The cast had been in rehearsals for nine weeks.

Interested ‘angels’ should contact Quantuma on marlow@quantuma.com or call 01628 478100.