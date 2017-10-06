PICTURE GALLERY: Groundlings Theatre panto auditions

Have your say

Here’s our picture line-up from the Groundlings Theatre panto auditions.

The photos were taken by staff during a successful open day at the venue in Kent Street, Portsmouth.

Aladdin will be staged at the Groundlings this December and January.

Artistic director Richard Stride said he knew that ticket sales this year were very good but was astounded to find a 300 per cent increase in a comparison with last year’s figures.

‘We are absolutely delighted as panto always provides much needed funds to the theatre so we can continue our youth training and outreach programs’ he said.

‘I believe the massive increase is because of the great success of previous years’ pantos and having fantastic actors in the roles.’

This year’s show stars Emmerdale and Doctors Actor Tony Howes, radio DJ Paul Brett, and Les Misérables film actor Simon Rhys Jones.

For ticket details and bookings phone 023 9273 7370 or go to groundlings.co.uk.