Production to be held at HMS Sultan

REHEARSALS have started for an upcoming production at HMS Sultan.

The HMS Sultan Theatre group will be performing Little Red Riding Hood from November 22 to November 26 at 9.30pm.

To book tickets go to sultantheatre.org.uk.