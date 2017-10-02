REVIEW: Comedy All Stars at Horndean

Host of the show James Alderson won over the audience in a matter of minutes with his jokes about the local area.

Being from Denmead worked in his favour, as he asked each member of the front row where they were from, and informed them of the stereotypes of where they live. Simple, but evidently effective.

The well-travelled Canadian comedian, Tanyalee Davis, who also happens to be a mere 3ft 6ins, had the audience in stitches openly discussing the advantages and disadvantages of her small but mighty size.

Then came Fern Brady, a young Scot who told of her life stories that led to being a comedian, and her ‘not-so-lady-like’ thoughts. She was followed by the headliner, who everybody knew as ‘that bloke from The Chase’. Paul Sinha took many by surprise with his witty humour, and simply unbelievable stories that come with being ‘a Z-list celebrity whose employment lies in the hands of Bradley Walsh’.

Completely uncharacteristic of the well-known ‘Sinha man’ persona from the TV show, his real personality was honest and refreshing.

A show that successfully encompassed a local feel, despite each act coming from completely contrasting backgrounds. The audience were hooked from the start. A great show.