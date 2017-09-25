REVIEW: Danny Bhoy at The Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea

Not many people are familiar with Danny Bhoy, as he doesn’t sell out the O2 or do many TV shows, but he is one of the hardest-working and funniest performers on the comedy circuit today.

He is mostly known for his observational routines, especially about his Scottish homeland and its many stereotypes, but tonight he goes against form by testing out his political chops.

On a tour named Make Something Great Again For a Stronger Better Future Tomorrow, one would expect nothing less. However, despite branching out from his usual material, the new approach seems to hit a note with the crowd, his eerily accurate impression of President Trump going down a treat.

There are some more ‘bits’ regarding the current state of British politics, and what political show would be complete without a reference to the all-important referendum, but Danny manages to keep it light-hearted and enjoyable, and some spur-of-the-moment jokes are so good he even takes a moment to jot them down for future reference.

Ultimately everyone leaves with a smile on their faces, despite Danny’s prophetic warning: ‘If aliens landed on earth at any point in the next four years and say: “Take us to your leader”, we’re screwed’. Couldn’t agree more, but if it comes down to it, can we please let Danny talk to them, because he knows how ridiculous it all is these days…