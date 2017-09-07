REVIEW: Flashdance at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton

Have your say

What a Feeling! Flashdance dazzled on its opening night at Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre.

The show stars Strictly Come Dancing champion Joanne Clifton as Alex Owens, the character famously played by Jennifer Beals in the 1983 film of the same name.

Hanging up her sequins having won the famous contest with Ore Oduba last year, Clifton is a revelation on stage. Strictly’s loss is musical theatre’s gain as she effortlessly led this production.

Her vocals were fantastic, her stage presence captivating and it’s no surprise that her dancing was phenomenal throughout.

Opposite Clifton, Ben Adams, of A1 boyband fame, played love interest Nick Hurley. The chemistry between the two sizzled hotter than a welding iron!

Other notable performances came from Hollie-Ann Lowe as Gloria, Rikki Chamberlain as Harry and Matt Concannon as CC.

Sadly the first act was plagued by some sound issues; the music was too loud and overpowering during certain numbers. Also, a technical hitch immediately before the interval didn’t go unnoticed when a prop failed.

That said, I simply cannot fault the energy levels of this supremely talented cast. The ensemble was fantastic; great group numbers impressed throughout. Maniac, Michael Sembello’s ’80s hit from the film, was a particularly impressive musical number.

The audience were on their feet for the fabulous finale and rightly so.

Until Saturday.