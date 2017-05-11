REVIEW: Gino’s Italian Escape Live at Portsmouth Guildhall

Gino D’Acampo – entertainer, great chef, Italian and very funny!! Gino’s Italian Escape Live rolled into Portsmouth Guildhall last night, bringing with it a breath of Napoli and loads of fun.

The simple concept of cooking and chatting to the audience was the perfect vehicle for Gino’s charm. Answering questions on everything from `his favourite Italian meal’ to `the best food for love’, he had the audience laughing from the start.

Not forgetting that this was also a cooking show, he created (with the help of two audience members, who withstood his banter well) four great looking dishes. Best seats in the house went to the couple chosen to sit on Gino’s sofa and taste all the food – lucky things! In between the banter, there were useful cooking tips; I can now salt my pasta without feeling the slightest bit guilty.

A large screen and roving video camera allowed us to see every move on stage, and the expressions of those asking the questions. A great evening – and a word of warning – be very careful how you pronounce ‘Pecorino’ in Italy!