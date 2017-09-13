REVIEW: Golem, Nuffield Southampton Theatres

Long before Frankenstein got to work, Jewish folklore gave us the Golem – a clay creature brought to life by magic. Golem can only obey every demand, whether made for good or ill.

Innovative theatre company 1927 gives the legend a modern twist in this satire on what happens when we let technology overwhelm us.

From a handful of Golems made in a back room their potential gets snapped up by big business and the Golem becomes a mass-produced, must-have commodity.

The show is a comedy. The style is a wildly original fusion of Paul Barritt’s animated film, Lillian Henley’s music and the action written and directed by Suzanne Andrade.

The costumes, make-up and sharply-projected graphics draw on the world of early expressionist film. The script is contemporary satire.

Imagine Fritz Lang’s Metropolis remade by Terry Gilliam.

It is a compliment to the piece that this illustration of how reliance on technology can diminish our humanity never allows its own technology to swamp the work of five very accomplished actors. Their interaction with

the projection is beautifully coordinated. Their comic timing is flawless, the technology following their command and not the other way round.

At a brisk 90 minutes, Golem will amaze you and get you thinking about whether you really want a robot around the house.

Until Saturday, September 15.