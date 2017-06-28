REVIEW: Grease – The Musical at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

With next year marking the 40th anniversary of the famous film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton John, Grease is a musical classic that’s proving it stands the test of time.

For the packed out audience at the Mayflower, Grease was clearly the word from the very beginning of the show’s latest UK tour. It was the most charismatic and enthusiastic overture I’ve ever seen from an orchestra that had everyone clapping immediately.

Tom Parker, of The Wanted fame, took the lead role as Danny. Given his pop pedigree, I was somewhat disappointed by his vocals in the first act. That said, he grew in confidence and swagger throughout the second half.

Former EastEnders star, Louisa Lytton, was convincing as cold-hearted Rizzo, while Over The Rainbow winner Danielle Hope was the stand-out vocalist of the evening as Sandy.

However, the audience favourite was clearly Jimmy Osmond in the role of Teen Angel. Milking every moment, and rightly so, the Long Haired Lover from Liverpool really roused the crowd with his hilarious portrayal of Frenchie’s cheesy mentor.

Special mention also goes to Callum Evans as Eugene and Gabriella Williams as Patty, both brilliant in their roles, and the fast-paced and slick choreography was hugely impressive throughout.

If you’re a fan of Grease, head to Southampton this week for a memorable Summer Night...