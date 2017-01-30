REVIEW: House of Burlesque at Kings Theatre, Southsea

‘Give me drama, give me noise, are we ready? Let’s do the traditional cabaret opening of a song, shall we?’

This question from House of Burlesque host Joe Black – accompanied by pianist Friedrich Hollandaise was met with a resounding yes from the crowd. Black obliged with an overtly camp rendition of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

What followed was a stream of talented burlesque performers, all cheered on by a hen party atmosphere. Josephine Shaker gave a funny performance inspired by David Attenborough while Natasha Kalishnikov’s visually stunning acrobatic set was the highlight of the night.

Other highlights included Genie Wishes and vocal trio the Lounge Kittens. The three-piece sang several times throughout the evening with flawless harmonies. Their funny take on Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing was particularly memorable.

The evening provided non-stop entertainment, variety and laughter. I will be sure to go again when it returns, which I’m sure it will do soon enough!