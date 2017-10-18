REVIEW: Jon Richardson at The Kings Theatre, Southsea

Donning one of his signature cardigans, Jon Richardson brings his Old Man tour to the Kings theatre for two nights this week.

Perhaps most recognisable as a team captain on Channel 4’s 8 Out of 10 Cats, the Lancashire lad is known for his obsessive-compulsive personality disorder and, as always, his related tales didn’t disappoint.

Since he last toured, Richardson has got married (to fellow comic Lucy Beaumont) and had a child. Both major life events have done nothing to dispel his neurotic ways which, coupled with his aging, are only getting worse. The audience were in stitches as he re-enacted berating his wife for her below-par dishwasher loading skills. He also confessed to cringing whilst watching Peppa Pig with daughter Elsie on volume number nine, ‘Wouldn’t you enjoy it even more on an even 10?’

The highlight of the evening was the Twitter section. First of all, he surprised unsuspecting audience members who had tweeted him before the show, recounting their posts and profiles, revealing he’d read them in some depth! He then shared abusive messages he’s received on the social media site. His self-deprecating style in doing so resulted in hilarity. ‘I don’t like myself so if you do, I don’t respect you!’

Quick quips, gripes, grievances and stacks of cynicism, this Old Man is not to be missed.