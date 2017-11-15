REVIEW: Legally Blonde at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Legally Blonde tells the story of pseudo-ditzy Elle Woods who goes to law school to try and re-snag her boyfriend who’s left her for a more serious future.

It’ll not surprise anyone that in her efforts to win him back she ends up finding herself. It’s a more than satisfactory story.

If you go expecting to see the movie brought to life on the stage, you’ll be 95 per cent happy. With a few tweaks here and there, and the addition of the terrific Gay or European song, Legally Blonde takes us into a world of glitz, glamour and multiple (sometimes shaky) locations featuring, wouldn’t you know it, two dogs.

Sadly among the five percent of changes was the decision to make Emmett drive Elle’s fate, rather than the leaving it as her own volition to work out who she is.

The lazy attraction between Elle (played by the brilliant Lucie Jones), and Emmett (David Barrett) didn’t materialise on stage, and I can’t understand why, when giving him a make-over, he dons a suit which looked three sizes too big.

But, with fantastic lyrics and lines, such as a perfume called ‘Subtext’, the quibbles about no sparks between the love-leads are superfluous.