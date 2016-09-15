REVIEW: Mamma Mia! at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

WHETHER you’re an Abba fan or not, you can’t fail to be enthralled by the magic and fun of Mamma Mia.

It’s easy to see why it has become one of the longest running shows in the West End which has thrilled audiences across the world – and now it’s come to Mayflower Theatre in Southampton.

It tells the story of 20-year-old Sophie who lives with her mum on a beautiful Greek island.

Having decided to get married, she invites three men to the wedding, knowing that one of them is her father. What follows is a story of love, friendship and identity.

What’s so magical about this production is the way the story has been written around these iconic Abba songs. It is so convincing it almost sounds as if they were written for the musical itself.

As the show reaches its conclusion, the cast take the opportunity to relive some of Abba’s greatest hits all over again – a feat which sees the whole audience up on their feet clapping, singing and dancing along.

From Dancing Queen to Voulez-Vous to The Winner Takes It All, this show has it all, with a few brand new songs contributed as well.

Mamma Mia is spectacular – a truly entertaining, funny and heartwarming feel-good musical.

Until October 8.