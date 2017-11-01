REVIEW: The Band at Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

On halloween, The Band kicked off its two-week residency at the Mayflower Theatre and boy, were the audience in for a trick or a treat?

Certainly the latter. This show, featuring the music of Take That, was frighteningly entertaining from start to finish.

The songs are sung by Five to Five, the boy-band winners of hit BBC talent show, Let it Shine.

Fantastic throughout, the young heart-throbs impressed with their vocals and slick execution of the choreography.

The story is not about Take That. The boys weave in and out of the story in a beautifully constructed heart-warming coming-of-age tale about a group of teenage girls and their obsession with ‘The Boys’.

With a wonderful cast, fantastic pop nostalgia and the most impressive set I’ve seen for years, The Band was my biggest surprise hit of the year.

I went with little knowledge or expectation, I left with a huge smile on my face.

The biggest surprise of the evening, however, was reserved for the finale.

With the audience already on their feet from a rousing medley, the roof nearly came off as Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald came on-stage to join in for a few numbers.

The Band, Take That and the Mayflower Theatre ensured this was a halloween we’d Never Forget.

Until November 11.