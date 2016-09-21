REVIEW: The Full Monty at Ferneham Hall, Fareham

As a performer myself, I can’t emphasise how stressful the simplest of actions, such as setting a bench in the right place for a scene, can be.

The thought of getting naked in front of a room full of family, friends and hundreds of strangers sends shivers down my spine.

Bold, brave and brilliant, Fareham Musical Society put on a fearless display with their latest show, The Full Monty.

From the moment the curtain opened and Dan Coghlan as stripper Buddy takes centre stage, a hen night atmosphere engulfed Ferneham Hall.

While many will be familiar with the 1997 film classic starring Robert Carlyle, the stage version is based in Buffalo, New York.

Forgiving the occasional dodgy accent, this production directed ably by Sam Sampson, guarantees a good night out.

Leading man Stuart Frank as Jerry Lukowski has great stage presence and credible scenes, particularly with on-stage son Tristan Redwood.

Meanwhile, Alex Howat stole hearts as lovable Dave Bukatinsky. Dan Roberts is endearing as Malcolm and Gareth Billington is a firm comedy favourite.

Vocally, it’s the females who impress the most. Alexandra Maclean and Hannah Edwins, as Georgia and Vicki respectively, are fantastic, never more so than in the You Rule My World reprise.

However, it’s Big Black Man, led by Jay Massiah as Horse that really got the party started.

Until Saturday.