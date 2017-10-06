REVIEW: Tom Stade, I Swear, at The New Theatre Royal in Portsmouth

I go to a lot of comedy gigs but I don’t recall laughing as much as I did at Tom Stade’s latest show.

I first saw the Canadian comic years ago at the tiny Ashcroft Arts Centre in Fareham. He was brilliant then but has simply got funnier as time has gone on.

Quite frankly, it’s a crime this show wasn’t sold out, a fact that Stade acknowledged the moment he walked on stage. ‘It’s my second time here. To be honest, I thought I’d be a little bit bigger than this by now. You’re just keeping me your little secret aren’t ya Portsmouth?’

He warned those with a moral compass of any kind that he was going to anger them before launching into his brilliant set.

As usual, Stade delighted with his comical audience interaction. He conducted a ‘social media-off’ between a youngster and some older crowd members with hilarious results.

From his hatred of brussels sprouts to his travels in Africa, coffee jingles to the woes of middle age, the show left me exhausted from laughing so much.

I’m not sure he wife would find it so funny though. On the night of their 22nd wedding anniversary, she was waiting for him to come back to the local Travelodge!

If you haven’t seen Tom Stade yet, you’re missing out.