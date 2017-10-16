Scare attraction Torment takes over Gunwharf Quays

Are you brave enough to experience Portsmouth’s most terrifying adventure this Halloween half term?

Award winning scare attraction Torment is taking over Gunwharf Quays in Portsmouth from Friday, October 20, until Sunday, October 29, transforming the plaza into a horror themed haunted Victorian manor house.

Similar to events that are found in theme parks such as Alton Towers or Thorpe Park, it features live actors, custom built scenery and special effects which will make for a truly terrifying experience. Can you brave the intense 7000 foot walk through the haunted house?

The event is for ages 13 and up and is best experienced in groups, but can also be attended alone. Those who attend alone will be grouped with others on their walkthrough for the best spooky experience.

The story focuses on the twisted Lord Earlsford and his horrifying mansion; in sheer desperation following the death of his young family, he unwittingly unleashed a host of evil demons into his home, where they ‘stalk the halls in search of prey’.

Filled with desolate rooms and spine tingling corridors what awaits around each turn will fill you with dread. Pictures will be taken as you exit, so you can remember just how afraid you were or how much fun you had. The best reaction each night will win a box of special Zombie themed Krispy Kreme doughnuts.

Tickets cost £10 per person and each walk through last between 15 and 20 minutes. The tickets are booked in two hour blocks, from 6pm till 8pm and then from 8pm till 10pm. You can show up any time in the block that you have booked tickets for.

The event has been put together by Hampshire radio station Wave 105 and multi award-winning immersive event specialists, Secrets Beneath.

Keith Penny, enterprise and events director at Wave 105, said: “Wave 105 has spent several years turning our vision for a major new Halloween event into reality. We’re thrilled to have secured a partnership with Secrets Beneath, who have years of experience in producing the very best immersive attractions, and of course Gunwharf Quays, which as the south’s premium retail and leisure outlet, represents the perfect location for us”

Chris Colin, managing director of Secrets Beneath said: “We can’t wait to bring our award winning attraction to Gunwharf Quays, and to align ourselves with Wave 105. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the three parties to bring a truly unique event to the South.”

The event is not suitable for people with heart or back conditions, a nervous disposition or pregnant woman. It also features smoke effects, strobes and flashing lights, so it is recommended that people who have any conditions that may be affected by these factors such as photosensitive epilepsy do not attend.

It is also not accessible for wheelchair users. People wearing high heels, wedges or flips flops will not be allowed to take part for health and safety reasons. No photography is allowed within the event.

Tickets are available at Wave105.com/torment