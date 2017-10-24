Snow White gets to return to her home county as she takes the lead in a major Hampshire pantomime

WITH Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood starring as The Wicked Queen, Mayflower Theatre’s panto promises to be fab-you-lous.

But for Charlotte Haines in the title role of Snow White, it’s a chance to take the lead in a major production in her home county for the first time.

This is the fifth year the 25-year-old, who is originally from Hayling Island, has played the princess role in a Qdos pantomime production.

Qdos is the UK’s panto-powerhouse, putting on 35 shows across the country this festive season .

Charlotte said: ‘My family are so excited – it’s the first year that I’ve been close to home.’

Growing up she performed at The Kings theatre in Southsea and with The Groundlings, in the likes of Bugsy Malone and Sweeney Todd.

Charlotte Haines

The former South Downs College student added: ‘I know people say they wanted to do this ever since I was this age, but I really did. I never said I wanted to be anything like a vet or a doctor, I always said I wanted to perform since I was tiny. My dad really encouraged me to go to Groundlings and dance classes as I was growing up.’

Charlotte went on to Guildford School of Acting, and now lives in London.

And playing in Southampton means she’s looking forward to being able to have Christmas at home for the first time in several years.

‘That’s going to be lovely as I haven’t done that in years.’

She is also starring alongside dance crew Flawless and children’s TV stars The Chuckle Brothers – who began their career on Hayling Island in 1965.

‘Everyone grows up watching the Chuckle Brothers, don’t they?’ said Charlotte. ‘We’ve only just met, but we’ve already been talking about Hayling.

‘And my family are massive Strictly fans, so when they heard who I was with, they were really thrilled – I’ve already had the questions about can we get backstage? Can we get a signed programme? All that stuff!’

Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs opens at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from December 15 to January 7. Tickets £15 to £39. Go to mayflower.org.uk.