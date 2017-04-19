Stars return to The Kings Theatre, Southsea, for Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs

SNOW White and the Seven Dwarfs will be this year’s panto at The Kings Theatre – and they’ve already announced a couple of familiar faces in its cast.

Former Hollyoaks star and Kings panto regular Marcus Patrick is back in Southsea by popular demand, as is Jack Edwards, who spent much of last year starring in the West End and a UK tour of Guys and Dolls as Nicely Nicely Johnson.

Following the record-breaking run of last year’s panto, Jack and The Beanstalk, The New Pantomime Productions spectacular will run from Tuesday, December 5 to Monday, January 1.

They promise a show ‘full of fun and laughter for the whole family’ as well as ‘lavish sets, wonderful costumes, a surprise or two and all the cheers, jokes and jeers you would expect’.

Gosport-born Marcus was in last year’s panto as The King.

He previously appeared in Snow White at the theatre as The Huntsman in 2012, and has also starred in Cinderella and Aladdin at the venue.

He first appeared on UK TV screens in 2000 as Ben Davies in the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks. Over the next 5 years, Ben became one of the shows best-known and most popular characters

He went on to appear in the BBC1 lunchtime drama Doctors, as well as the major ITV1 drama series Echo Beach and its spin-off show Moving Wallpaper.

In 2010 Marcus won the gruelling reality TV contest 71 Degrees North and has in recent years focused on his theatre work, including a UK tour of the hit comedy Wildboyz, and playing the lead role in London’s Ashcroft Theatre production of Billy Liar.

While Jack’s theatre credits include such impressive shows as Fatty Arbuckle in Mack and Mabel in the West End, and Amadeus at The Chichester Festival Theatre, he is also a panto veteran – he most recently played Dame Starkey in Peter Pan in Yeovil.

More major names are to be announced.

Tickets cost from £16 to £29.50 depending on the performance. For more information go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk