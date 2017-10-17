Strictly stars James and Ola Jordan head to Portsmouth in their first ever show together

They are known as two of the biggest stars to emerge from the hit show Strictly Come Dancing, becoming household names in their own right.

Now James and Ola Jordan are telling their own story in a show that comes to Portsmouth Guildhall next year.

Featuring a full cast of dancers and all styles of dance, the autobiographical production is full of passion, intensity and high-octane routines.

The nationwide tour begins 18 years to the month after they first met.

Both James and Ola come from a competitive dancing background, and met in 2000 when both needed new partners. James flew to Poland to try out with Ola, and a month later she moved to England unable to speak a single word of English. Within six months of meeting they entered their first competition together, going on to compete all over the world, winning many championships and representing England in the World Championships.

In 2003 the couple married, and their competitive careers went from strength to strength until they joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2006.

Having become two of the most recognisable professional dancers on the show, James and Ola left in 2013 and 2015 respectively. Since then James has been a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, and the All-Star version of the show earlier this year, and Ola took part in the ITV show I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2016.

The pair said in a joint statement: ‘It’s great to be able to do our own tour, our way, and to offer something totally different to any other dance show.

‘We want to perform a sexy, edgy interpretation of our life story, whilst still having all the sparkle and fun people expect from us – and the best part is that we get to dance together again. We cannot wait.’

Tickets costing £34.04-£48.60 go on sale for James and Ola: Uncensored at 9am on Friday. The show is at the Guildhall on March 30, 2018. Go to portsmouthguildhall.org.uk