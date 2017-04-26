A new musical telling the story of Adam and Eve is coming to Portsmouth on its debut tour next year.

Heaven on Earth will tour across the UK from December 2017 through to May 2018, and comes to Portsmouth Guildhall from April 4 to 7 next year.

Launched yesterday at Wembley Arena in London, this spectacular new musical is brought to audiences by Eden International Productions and journeys back to the very start of Biblical times.

Starring Kerry Ellis (Wicked) as Eve and Hugh Maynard (Miss Saigon) as Adam and featuring the voice of Russell Watson as the voice of God, the greatest story ever told is to come to life.

A classic retelling of the story of Adam and Eve and their fall from Paradise, it is set to be an exhilarating story of love, loss, and redemption, and an exploration of the universal search for the meaning of life.

A huge production is planned which will see the Garden of Eden created in all its magnificent glory and a whole host of special effects including fire, water and animatronics.

Sara Jeffs is the creator behind the script, music and lyrics. She said: ‘It is so very exciting to see my script coming to life in Heaven on Earth.

‘This brand new musical, and its original emotive songs, will resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds, and stay with the audience long after they view this thrilling and visual treat of a production.

‘The story of Adam and Eve is the oldest and greatest story ever told and whether you are someone with faith or someone who just enjoys the theatre and a great show this will appeal to you.’

The creative team on the show includes director and choreographer Racky Plews – American Idiot (West End and Tour), Footloose (West End and Tour), Thoroughly Modern Millie (Tour), and set designer Jacqueline Pyle – Robbie Williams (Take The Crown Tour), Olympic Opening and Closing Ceremony (London 2012). Tickets are on sale now, go to heavenonearththemusical.co.uk