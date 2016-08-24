Top award for University of Portsmouth theatre production

A MUSICAL and drama society has won a prestigious award for a theatre production.

The University of Portsmouth’s dramatic and musical society has won the Accolade of Excellence from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association for its 2015 production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Allegro at The Kings Theatre, Southsea.

The show attracted an audience of 860 people across three nights and was directed by drama and English student Gabriella Darmanin, who graduated in 2015.

Colin Jagger, the University’s musical director, said: ‘I’m very proud of Gabriella and all out members who sang or played.

‘It was a terrific show and winning this award underlines the high quality of their work and effort.