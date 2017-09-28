Tickets go on sale for annual Bonfire Night event

Have your say

TICKETS for HMS Sultan’s Bonfire and Fireworks Night have now gone on sale.

The training centre will be holding the event on Thursday, October 26, with expectations that thousands of people will be in attendance.

Alongside the main event, entertainment will come from fire breathers and a funfair – with free parking for all visitors.

Tickets are available from the Tesco in Grange Road, the Armed Forces Shop in Stoke Road and Queen’s Parade News in Privett Road, or by visiting royalnavy.mod.uk/sultan-fireworks.