Time’s running out for Torment

THE NIGHTS are dark and dreary as the wind howls through the streets.

Halloween season is upon us, and Portsmouth is well and truly getting into the spirit of the occasion.

In the heart of Gunwharf Quays, a 7,000sq ft torture chamber has set up shop – aptly named Torment – and there’s only two days left to experience it.

The attraction is the result of a collaboration between Wave 105 and entertainment specialists Secrets Beneath.

Torment dares the public to set foot into the haunted Victorian house of the twisted Lord Earlsford.

In sheer desperation following the death of his young family, he unwittingly unleashed a host of evil demons into his home, where they stalk the halls in search of prey.

As visitors to the house, you are invited to take a look around – just don’t stray from the rest of your group!

Tours of the attraction take place from 6-10pm every night until Sunday, and are suitable for people age 13 and over.

Torment has already made its mark on some of the visitors, like Melanie Clegg, from Portsmouth.

She said: ‘I thought it was really good. It is good that it’s suitable for younger people as well – I think they’ll really enjoy themselves.

‘There are a couple of good scary moments – the scariest part is probably around the dining room table.

‘I can’t say more than that because I don’t want to give too much away.’

Husband Richard Clegg said: ‘We’ve been to some similar ones in London and it is hard to compete with those, but this was very enjoyable.

‘If it comes back again next year we will most likely be coming back as well.’

Antonia Beene added: ‘There were a couple of moments that really made me jump. It was very good, and the people behind it have done a great job.

‘It was windy and rainy when we went, but I think that just made it even better.’

For more information about Torment and to get your tickets, go to secretsbeneath.digitickets.co.uk/tickets.