Top stars and shows on the way

A HOST of top stars and big shows are coming to the city’s Guildhall this autumn.

Comedy lovers will not be disappointed as some of the country’s biggest comedians take to the stage including Rob Brydon, Russell Brand, John Bishop, Milton Jones, Paul Chowdhry, Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan (with a pre-show curry dinner upgrade available for £14.50 which includes a curry with all the extras, a drink and early entry to beat the queues).

Greg Davies’ sold-out Magnificent Beast tour is visiting on September 29-30 – become a ‘Guildhall Member’ and never miss out on tickets again with advance notification and priority booking.

Musically, Zara Larsson, Placebo, Marc Almond, Jools Holland & his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, The Pretenders, War on Drugs, an evening of ’80s legends Midge Ure, The Christians and Altered Images featuring Clare Grogan, Songs That Won the War, Shane Filan, Monk Misterioso, Dr Hook starring Dennis Locorriere, ‘The Godfather of British Blues’ John Mayall and Spike Edney’s SAS Band show with Tony Hadley, Fish, Tom Robinson, Toyah, Patti Russo and The Lounge Kittens are all performing.

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, in their 125th anniversary year, begin their season of 12 concerts at the Guildhall including a range of concertos and symphonies from the great composers, ‘Heroes & Monsters’ Music from the Movies and a Christmas special of children’s classic The Snowman.

The Portsmouth Chamber Music series of concerts for 2017/18 also gets underway with concerts from solo pianist Paul Lewis, Van Kuijk String Quartet and young violinist Tamsin Waley-Cohen with accomplished chamber musician James Baillieu.

Further entertainment takes the form of tribute, dance, musical and fun shows and events including Magic of Motown, Purple Rain – a celebration of Prince, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Rip It Up, Australian Pink Floyd, Circus of Horrors, A Night of Dirty Dancing, Rain – 50 Years of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, The DJ Shop, Untouchables Darts, Portsmouth Beer Festival, Portsmouth Vegan Festival and a Cheese Fest.