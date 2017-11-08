Harmony collective from Portsmouth and Gosport scores TV final spot

A Singing trio has earned a place in the final of a television talent show.

Harmony collective Timeless will hope to wow Sky 1 viewers across the nation on Friday as they sing their hearts out in the final episode of Sing: Ultimate A Cappella.

The group – from Portsmouth and Gosport – will go up against five other acts in a bid to win the chance to record an album at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

The victors will also record a Christmas single.

One third of Timeless, Lindsey Bonnick, 32, said: ‘It feels so surreal to be in the final. At the beginning of the show we didn’t know what we were in for because we hadn’t heard the other acts.

‘But now we have, oh my God – they are the best of the best. It feels incredible to have made it this far.’

Just two days before Timeless’ fate is revealed to the nation, Lindsey said viewers could expect an exciting show.

She said: ‘There will be drama and there will be sparkle.

‘Thank you so much for your support so far – we hope you enjoy the show.’

Watch Timeless in the grand final of Sing: Ultimate A Cappella at 9pm on Friday on Sky 1.