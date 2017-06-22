OPINION - VIEWSCREEN: The Leftovers is compelling and compulsive stuff

A mysterious, world-shattering event. Everything is changed forever. Nearly everybody has lost somebody. And that’s just the beginning of The Leftovers, which starts its third season on Sky Atlantic next week.

I’ve been catching up on seasons one and two, available now on Sky Box Sets, and I have to say it’s one of the most affecting shows I’ve had the privilege to watch.

A proper, grown-up drama which stems from the aforesaid event, namely, the sudden, inexplicable, unexplainable disappearance of two per cent of the world’s population – 140 million people, just gone.

In the first season, we pick up events three years later in a small town in New York state where everyone (the titular Leftovers) is just trying to cope with the after-effects: the police chief (Justin Theroux), struggling with responsibilities both professionally and domestically; the priest (Christopher Eccleston - outstanding) just trying to hold everything together since his wife was life-changingly injured; the cult which has sprung up in the wake of the global disaster, which is surely heading for destruction.

No, it’s not cheery, but it is hauntingly beautiful at times and, as an examination of the grieving process, almost invaluable. I found myself deeply moved at least once an episode.

Season two takes some of the same characters and transplants them elsewhere but is still gripping stuff. I can’t wait for season three.