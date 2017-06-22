TV Choice and VIDEO: A hidden gem uncovered at last

Outlander, Thursday, 9pm, More 4

Outlander is coming to British TV screens, with a slot on More4 this week. And frankly, it’s about time.

The show has earned rave reviews from critics, and proven immensely popular in America. Nominated for Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes, with its stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe propelled to state-side fame, it’s hard to believe it’s taken three years for it to be picked up by a UK network.

Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s bestselling series of novels, which follow Claire Randall (Balfe), who passes through some Scottish standing stones and is transported back in time.

She ends up in the 18th century, where she falls in love with Jamie Fraser. The Jacobite Rebellion is bubbling around them, and Claire knows how it will end. Will she find her way back to the safety of the future, and to her husband Frank? Or will she stay with Jamie, and try to prevent the deaths associated with the uprising?

Given the premise, it might seem easy to dismiss the show as frothy, romantic fiction. It’s absolutely not. Initially, the story is very much about the fight for love. It’s Frank vs Jamie, Future Claire vs Past Claire (or should that be Present Claire?)

Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is at the centre of an unlikely love story

But for viewers who want a light-hearted historical romance, beware: this isn’t Poldark-lite. In fact, there are some particularly brutal scenes later on which make Game of Thrones look like kids TV.