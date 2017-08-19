TV choice: Compelling drama The State comes to Channel 4

A compelling, fictional story based on extensive research, The State follows the experiences of four young British men and women who have left their lives behind to join ISIS in Raqqah, Syria.

Jalal (Sam Otto – Collateral) is following in his older brother’s footsteps in deciding to travel to Syria and fight for ISIS, and has persuaded his best friend Ziyaad (Ryan McKen – Bancroft, NW) to accompany him.

Single mother Shakira (Ony Uhiara –Law and Order) arrives in Syria with her nine-year-old son Isaac, determined to bring her skills as a junior doctor to the aid of the Islamic State; and teenager Ushna (Shavani Cameron – Youngers, Homeland) has left her family behind to fulfil what she sees as her religious duty after being radicalised on the Internet.

As they experience more of the realities of life in Raqqah, witnessing horrific atrocities carried out by the regime and the bloody aftermath of air strikes, their journeys diverge – into disillusionment and despair on the one hand and increasing commitment to the Caliphate on the other.

To mark the broadcast of The State, All 4 will be celebrating Peter Kosminsky’s previous dramas for the channel by making them available to stream and download for the next 12 months.

The collection, comprising The Government Inspector, Britz and The Promise is available on All 4.

The State is on Sunday-Wednesday at 9pm on Channel 4.