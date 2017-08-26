TV Highlight AND TRAILER: Strike: The Cuckoo's Calling

Sunday and Monday, BBC One, 9pm

The Cuckoo’s Calling is the first in the Cormoran Strike series and J.K. Rowling’s first crime novel written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith and comes to BBC One this bank holiday.

Supermodel Lula Landry falls to her death from a Mayfair balcony. The police conclude that she committed suicide.

Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger), a newly engaged 20-something temp from Yorkshire, is sent to the Denmark Street offices of private investigator Cormoran Strike (Tom Burke). It is an awkward first meeting.

Then John Bristow arrives. He believes that his adopted sister Lula was murdered and the police have overlooked key evidence. Penniless, and effectively homeless after separating from his girlfriend, Strike takes the case.

Strike meets Derrick Wilson, the doorman at Lula’s exclusive flat, and learns that another resident, Tansy Bestigui, heard Lula arguing with someone just before her death.

Tansy later changed her testimony. Lula’s driver, Nico Kolovas-Jones, mentions that on Lula’s last day she visited a luxury boutique with a friend called Rochelle Onifade. They’d been looking at a piece of paper which was going to enrage her family.

Meanwhile, Robin finds out about Strike’s colourful past as an unlikely war veteran, and the son of a groupie mother and infamous rock star father.

The story concludes next Sunday.