TV Highlights and TRAILER: Gunpowder and The End Of The F***ing World

Gunpowder, Saturday, BBC One, 9pm

Kit Harington and Liv Tyler star in Gunpowder, a new three-part retelling of The Gunpowder Plot.

England, 1603. Elizabeth I is dead and King James of Scotland has taken the throne. With the country at war with Catholic Spain, English Catholics are persecuted and priests caught saying Mass are punished with death.

Several attempts have already been made on the new King’s life. All so far have failed. But deep in the heart of the Warwickshire countryside a new plot is brewing. A plot that will become legend, and leave a mark on the country that will still be felt over 400 years later.

Kit Harington told us: “The story follows such a fascinating, dark and twisted piece of British history which is very close to being forgotten in the fog of time. You may know the name Guy Fawkes - as it has been attached to all sorts of things, from Occupying Wall Street to V For Vendetta - but many won’t know the whole story. It goes far beyond the name Fawkes and examines many fascinating characters and their desperate, tragedy-strewn lives.

“Gunpowder is all about choices, and the reasons desperate men make such choices, and it makes for really great drama.”

The End Of The F***ing World

The full series will be available on BBC iPlayer, with all episodes available immediately after the broadcast of episode one.

The End Of The F***ing World, Tuesday, C4, 10pm

The first episode of a darkly comic road trip tale about two confused teen outsiders, James (Alex Lawther - Black Mirror, The Imitation Game) and Alyssa (Jessica Barden - The Lobster, Ellen, Penny Dreadful), written by Charlie Covell and based on the award-winning series of comic books by Charles Forsman.

The series also features award-winner Wunmi Mosaku (Damilola, Our Loved Boy) and Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, The Moorside), Steve Oram, Christine Bottomley and Navin Chowdhry. James is a loner who doesn’t engage with other people. His world is one of violent inner fantasies.

No one talks to him at school, and he’s happy with that. But everything changes in an instant when new girl Alyssa accosts him in the canteen... Alyssa is teenage angst made flesh. She feels estranged from her mum, hates her stepdad, and rejects pretty much everyone she meets.

That is until she sees James sitting alone one day... Alyssa sees a kindred spirit in James - just as he identifies her as a potential victim. And so their journey begins.

