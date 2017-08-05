VIDEO TV PREVIEW: New Doctor who star Jodie Whittaker takes 'real' doctor role in BBC One drama Trust Me

Fresh from being announced as the thirteenth incarnation of Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker is starring in new drama Trust Me as a ‘real’ doctor.
Cath Hardacre (Whittaker) is a good nurse. Caring and hard-working, she does her best for everyone in the cardiology ward she works in. However, when she raises her concerns about the standards slipping in the hospital, Cath’s world takes a turn for the worse.
After being sacked for whistle-blowing, Cath turns to her best friend Dr. Ally Sutton, who is leaving her life as an A&E doctor and emigrating to New Zealand with her new husband. At a drunken party, Cath finds Ally’s discarded paperwork and makes the desperate decision to take a second chance at life – by stealing her best friend’s identity.
Cath, now calling herself Ally, accepts a job at a failing emergency department in Edinburgh and embarks upon a new life with her young daughter Molly. However, with her good-for-nothing ex-partner Karl trying to spend time with them and a journalist chasing her about the issues at her former hospital, how will Ally cope with leading a double life?
Star Jodie Whittaker says: “I love the fact that her choices are quite morally dubious – they certainly aren’t black and white. She makes decisions that are quite challenging to justify, even though we know her reasons.”
Trust Me, Tuesday, 9pm, BBC One
