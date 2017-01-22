What’s coming up in the soaps this week

Here’s our guide to this week’s soap opera storylines

In the Market for Disaster

EastEnders (BBC1)

The residents of Walford have barely had a chance to come terms with the deaths of Roxy and Ronnie, but another disaster is already looming on the horizon.

The week starts normally enough with rumours that the market’s future is in doubt - again. Carmel admits that there is a plan to move it, prompting Martin to go out on strike, although he fails to inspire any of the other traders to follow his example. Maybe they feel like they’ve been here before.

Billy and Jay end up stuck in traffic en route to pick up a body, but at least it gives them a chance to have a heart-to-heart about whether being on the Sex Offenders Register really does have to ruin the rest of your life.

Meanwhile, Tina plays truant from work to spend the day with Sylvie and a reluctant Shirley, and Kim chucks Emerald out.

But all these concerns are about to be put into perspective by a major incident.

In the aftermath, most of the residents rally together, although it seems Max could be working to his own agenda.

Face Off Crimewatch

Emmerdale (ITV)

The good news for Cain is that he catches a glimpse of Debbie this week - the bad news is that it’s on a TV crime show.

His daughter eventually turns up in person and admits she’s on the run. As Charity and Cain try to work out the best way to help her, Sam is left on babysitting duty, which turns out to be the more dangerous assignment as two violent men burst in looking for Debbie and realise they can use her children as collateral.

Debbie is given until 5pm to pay them off - can she raise the cash and how did she end up in so much trouble in the first place? At least Cain is determined to stop her getting into any more mischief as he warns Ross to stay away. Somehow we doubt he’ll listen.

Elsewhere, Doug tries to give Laurel a break by taking care of Ashley, and Robert insists he still wants to be there for Aaron.

Zak and Lisa consider going public, and Rhona is a little too honest during a game of Truth or Dare with Pierce.

Cabin Fever

Hollyoaks (Channel 4)

Leela’s not the only person to have fallen for Peri’s lie about a girly weekend at the cabin - Tegan and Courtney have decided to come along as well.

But they’ll all be left wishing they’d just booked into a nice spa hotel instead when Leela arrives to find Cameron waiting for her - and he’s strangely evasive about what’s in his van.

Meanwhile, Tegan’s mobile phone ends up in the lake, and when she goes to fish it out, she finds a body. Can Courtney raise the alarm before Cameron adds to his list of victims?

Elsewhere, Lisa tells Nathan he needs to stop spending time with Cleo, which is a bit rich given that she’s sleeping with his dad. However, Lisa’s conscience does trouble her after Mac starts bandying the word ‘love’ about.

Harry wrongly jumps to the conclusion that Goldie and Ryan are having an affair, which could make the copper’s birthday party a bit awkward, especially as Amy has included Ste and most of the McQueens on the guest list.

And the Nightingales are concerned when Zack fails to come home...

Blast from the Past

Neighbours (C5)

Remember the time when Harold returned from a watery grave to eventually reclaim Madge’s love? Well, it’s happening all over again, but this time with Toadie and his long-lost wife Dee.

In 2003, she was lost at sea, presumed drowned, after Toadie accidentally drove their car off a cliff following their emotional wedding ceremony. Unlike Harold, Dee isn’t suffering from amnesia, and when she finally convinces Toadie she’s the real thing rather than a lookalike, he agrees to help her get back on her feet.

But where has Dee been all this time, what happened to her 14 years ago, and does she want Toadie back? These are all questions Sonya would love to be answered.

Meanwhile, Leo’s Erinsborough Backpackers’ launch goes horribly wrong when a kidnapping takes place, someone offers to act as the father to Paige’s unborn child, and Piper and Tyler receive an offer they can’t refuse.

Party Blues

Home and Away (C5)

Stag nights rarely go well in soapland, so it should come as no surprise to learn that VJ ends up in hospital with both arms in casts after his takes place.

To make matters worse, he never wanted the impromptu night out anyway - it was all the idea of Ash, who won’t be in Billie’s good books when she sees the state her fiance is in. Will his accident mean the wedding has to be postponed?

After her dad turns up and embarrasses her in public, Jeannie is forced to tell Brody the truth about her parents, who are seemingly convinced that the end of the world is nigh, and are doing all they can to prepare for it.

Sam tells Zac that the publisher is no longer interested in his book, but he isn’t convinced she’s being truthful - and suspects that her announcement is nothing more than an act of revenge from a woman scorned.

Plus, Simmo tries to negotiate with the police, Evie falls for Matt and Raffy runs away from home.

Love and Loss

Coronation Street (ITV)

Losing Ruairi has, understandably, devastated Michelle and Steve. The couple desperately need each other, but seem destined to drift further apart as she hits the bottle and seems to find fault in everything he does.

Instead, she throws herself at Robert, who is at least gentleman enough to realise that now is not the time to make a move on the woman he loves. Eventually, Michelle and Steve do unite and say a moving farewell to their baby son during a private funeral conducted by Billy.

Back on the cobbles, Nick and Peter’s already unsteady truce falls apart altogether following an altercation that leaves Simon injured and in need of hospital treatment. To make matters worse, Nick is convinced that the truth about the identity of Leanne’s baby’s father will eventually come out, so proposes that they move to Edinburgh, away from prying eyes.

Alya considers betraying Aidan to help Adam, Ken has an announcement to make and here’s something to make long-term viewers feel old - Tracy celebrates her 40th birthday.