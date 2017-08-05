What to watch on TV and streaming this week

Check out our Weekend Magazine TV editor Stuart Chandler's picks for the coming week.

Get A House For Free, Channel 4, Tuesday, 9pm

In Get a House For Free, landlord Marco Robinson – who owns a business and property empire worth £25 million – is embracing a uniquely personal brand of philanthropy.

Having made his fortune, he wants to give something back and is looking to give away a three bedroom flat in Preston, worth around £120,000.

He is looking for the right person or people who he thinks will benefit most from the property and whose lives he feels will be changed by this extraordinary gift.

Once he finds them, the property will be theirs – mortgage free. After an overwhelming response of 8,000 applicants, Marco spends six weeks meeting as many of them as possible. Marco himself experienced homelessness as a young boy as he and his mother were evicted from numerous properties.

As he gets to know the people desperate for his flat, the decision becomes harder and harder. Everyone Marco meets has a strong a reason why they need his flat; from the single mum to the Syrian refugees, but ultimately he has just one property to give away.

This film follows Marco as he goes about looking for, and finding, the person to whom he wants to gift a home.

BBC iPlayer: Against The Law

When Peter Wildeblood fell in love with Edward McNally in 1952, homosexuality was a crime in Britain. Their love affair would have devastating consequences for each of them. Part of the BBC’s Gay Britannia season, starring Daniel Mays and Mark Gatiss.

BBC Three: Killing at the carwash

Killing at the Carwash explores the shocking levels of gun crime in America by tracking one shooting in forensic detail. Set against the backdrop of escalating gang violence in LA, Lindsey Mace investigates the murder of 19-year-old Tavin Price, who was shot for wearing the wrong colour shoes.

Sky Box Sets: Vice Principals: Season 1

Danny McBride (Eastbound and Down) and Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight) star as scheming school administrators who become embroiled in an epic power struggle for the top spot of principal in this raucous comedy. From Monday.

Amazon Video: Hap and Leonard

Set in the late 1980s, Hap and Leonard is a darkly comic swamp noir story of two best friends, one femme fatale, a crew of washed-up revolutionaries, a pair of murderous psycho-killers, some lost loot, and the fuzz. Based on the characters created by novelist Joe R. Lansdale.

Netflix: Icarus

Director Bryan Fogel looks at the problem of doping in cycle racing. in this fascinating documentary.

Fogel is an amateur bike racer, and decided to become a guinea pig - he doped himself and filmed the results, observing the changes in his body and times, as well as his efforts to evade detection along the way.

Sky Cinema: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016, Sky 12A)

Gareth Edwards’ film is the first of three stand-alone adventures – and it’s fantastic.

The story is the same as it ever was, with a small, ragtag group of rebels banding together and embarking on a daring, against-all-odds mission to thwart the planet-destroying plans of the fascistic Galactic Empire. Chief among them are fugitive Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones), defecting Imperial pilot Bodhi Rook (Riz Ahmed) and seasoned resistance fighter Cassian Andor (Diego Luna, superb).

The result? An exhilarating slice of popcorn entertainment told with style, imagination, loving attention to detail and – best of all – moments of pure, nostalgia-bath magic. From Friday.