What to watch on TV this week

Check out Stuart Chandler's TV choices during the coming week.

Later...LIVE with Jools Holland BBC Two, Tues, 10pm

Later...with Jools Holland returns for its 49th series with the sort of exclusives that makes it the key taste-making destination in music television.

Nashville’s Kings of Leon return to Jools’ theatre of dreams with their first album in three years, Walls, which finds them re-energised and returning to the anthemic sound and classic songwriting of their best work, thanks in part to producer Markus Dravs.

Jack White has appeared on the show with the White Stripes, The Raconteurs, Dead Weather, and recently toured and fronted not one but two bands of different genders, but now he makes his solo acoustic debut, re-interpreting songs from his back catalogue.

Multi-Grammy award winning Sting has found time to make his first straight-ahead rock ‘n’ roll album in many a year. 57th & 9th refers to the street he crossed on his way to the New York studio where he recorded this thirteenth solo work, showcasing Sting at his canniest and most direct as displayed in new single, I Can’t Stop Thinking About You, which echoes his work with The Police.

Stir into that, the dark R ‘n’ B of LA’s Banks, who’s about to release her second album The Altar, and Antibes-grown LA based Frenchman Anthony Gonzalez’s band M83 with the delightful 80s inflected disco dream pop of seventh studio album Junk and you’ve got the kind of mix that only Jools can provide, all quality, no filler.

Plus more tbc. And look out for the longer repeat on Friday

9/11: Truth, Lies and Conspiracies Tuesday, ITV, 9pm

Fifteen years after 9/11, this new documentary for ITV investigates serious concerns that the real story surrounding that fateful day is yet to be told.

Ever since the attacks, conspiracy theories - some credible and some wacky - have persisted about what actually took place. Among those who contribute is Jimmy Walter, a millionaire businessman, who still believes that the attacks were staged by the US government to benefit the defence industry.

Dylan Avery, who made ‘Loose Change,’ a documentary that questioned many of the official explanations about 9/11, tells the programme that many of the issues he raised have still not been adequately explained.

But aside from these theories, the documentary asks how much is still to be revealed about the events of that day. It contains allegations from victims’ families that the US administration has put its relationship with Saudi Arabia above the lives of their loved ones, and from former insiders who say how they believe the attacks could have been prevented and that mistakes made by the various intelligence agencies have been buried to protect them from further criticism.

Jimmy Walter’s explanation for the collapse of the Twin Towers is that they were brought down by explosives and the images of the planes crashing into the buildings were computer graphics. While his claims may sound like fantasy, others believe that the truth of what happened that sunny Tuesday morning still hasn’t been adequately revealed.

Eamonn & Ruth: How the Other Half Lives Tuesday, Channel 5, 9pm

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are back for a new series taking a look at the lives of some of the wealthiest people on the planet. From New York to Kiev, the pair are on mission to discover what life is really like when money is no object.

First, Eamonn and Ruth head to New Y ork on the trail of the mega-rich who call the Big Apple home. New Y ork is home to more billionaires than any other city in the world, so the pair set out to discover what makes the wealthy New Y orker different from the rest.

A father and son duo run a hotel empire valued in the billions. With a five-star hotel on almost every block in Manhattan, Mr Chatwal and his son Vikram live a life of

private jets and yachts. As well as their flagship hotel, they show Eamonn and Ruth into their incredible homes.

While Eamonn is licking his lips at the $1,000 ice cream sundae covered in edible 24-carat gold, Ruth heads to the most exclusive and expensive five-mile stretch of real estate in the world, finding out what $50m buys you in the Hamptons.

She also meets with party planner to the stars Andrea Correale, who has a string of A-list celebrities on speed dial, ready to cater for each of their unique, weird and wonderful party requests.

The intrepid pair also meet the charismatic Mrs Barsky, who has been living in an apartment inside the world famous Carlyle Hotel on New Y ork’s well-heeled Upper East Side for the last 23 years.