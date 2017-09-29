WATCH: Cast bring an array of talent to pantomime

WHAT do you get when you mix a Game of Thrones star, one member from popular girl band Stooshe and a Britain’s Got Talent finalist?

Ferneham Hall’s Christmas Pantomime!

Cast members of the Ferneham Hall panto - Princess So Shi (Divine Cresswell); The Emperor (Matt Devitt); Genie of the Ring (Karis Anderson)'; Abanazaar (Clive Mantle); Widow Twankey (Mark Siney); Aladdin (Danielle Haywood) and Wishee Washee (Christain Lee) Picture: Neil Marshall

The performance venue in Fareham will be staging Aladdin with Casualty, Holby City and Game of Thrones actor, Clive Mantle starring in the role of the evil Abanazaar.

The 60 year-old said: ‘I have done pantomime before and played this role twice before.

‘I love the immediate reaction you get from the audience and the louder the boos I get when I walk on the stage the better villain I am being.’

Popstar Karis Anderson from the band Stooshe will be stepping into the Genie of the Ring role.

Karis said: ‘I love my role as she is like a soulful fairy godmother and I can’t wait to get started with it all.’

The 27-year-old has starred in pantomimes since the age of 9 before getting the opportunity in 2011 to join Stooshe.

She said: ‘I loved being in a girl band and we haven’t split up, we are all just exploring our own little ventures and we still do gigs together.’

Pantomimes at the venue over the years have seen stars including Hear’Say’s Noel Sullivan and Eastenders’ Nasty Nick, John Altman.

Karis added: ‘I have never been to Fareham before but I have friends at the University of Portsmouth so I know the local area and I am excited to get to know the crowds.’

Taking up the role of Wishee Washee is Britain’s Got Talent finalist Christian Lee.

He said: ‘ I have done panto twice before and I like that with my character I can ad lib around and bring that comedy and slapstick into it.’

Last year Christian got to the final of the ITV talent show with his comedic magician act.

The 46 year-old added: ‘I really enjoyed getting David Walliams involved with my act and Amanda Holden was definetly my favourite judge.

The show runs from December 8 to December 31.

To book tickets contact the Box Office on 01329 231942 or visit purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase