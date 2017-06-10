‘We’re going to give people a world-class clubbing experience’, says boss of new city nightclub

It’s a £1m redevelopment project that managers hope will change the nightclub scene in Portsmouth forever.

What was formerly Liquid and Envy, in Stanhope Road, will become PRYZM Portsmouth, and is scheduled to open on Friday, June 16, creating 75 new jobs and giving clubgoers a fresh new alternative.

Pryzm Portsmouth manager Dave Joyce

The club is owned by Deltic Group, who have been investing into numerous nightclubs across the UK.

PRYZM is one of many brands – current PRYZM venues include Cardiff, Birmingham, Plymouth and Watford.

Other nightclubs include Oceana Southampton and Cameo & Vinyl in Bournemouth.

The brand was established back in 2011, and has since won Publican Awards for Best Late Night Operator, Responsible Retailer of the Year and Best Pub Operations Team.

Deltic Group announced the takeover at the end of March, and after Liquid and Envy hosted a closing party on May 27, work began on transforming the venue.

People in the city were sad to see Liquid and Envy close, but many also seemed optimistic about the venue’s future.

Jessica Caspall, a student at the University of Portsmouth, says: ‘It might bring a classier reputation; I’ve had a good time there and hope the atmosphere will remain.’

Jenan Richard adds: ‘This news makes me so excited. I’m intrigued to see the changes that are going to be made and can’t wait to have a night out and see the results for myself.’

As well as the 75 new jobs that are being created – in addition to the former Liquid and Envy staff – the nightclub will be coming under new management.

Dave Joyce is a former Portsmouth resident, who has also been managing PRYZM in Brighton for the past 10 years. He started his career in nightlife as a DJ, before moving into a management position.

Of his move back into the city, Dave says: ‘It is so good to be back in Portsmouth and bringing the very best clubbing experience to the city I know and love. It’s incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to reveal all on June 16.

‘There has not been any investment of this nature in the city for around 11 years and that was when Liquid opened, so it’s long overdue.’

Once completed, the nightclub will have three main rooms, all of which will offer a completely different experience for partygoers.

The main area of the nightclub will be a showcase of the latest light and sound technology. The centrepiece of the nightclub, this is expected to be the main attraction for visitors on their night out. It’s where many of the main headline acts will be performing their DJ sets.

The second room, which has been called Curve, is a much more intimate room, with DJs playing the latest R&B chart tracks – expect tracks from artists such as Ne-Yo, Usher and Chris Brown. This room looks to combine intimacy with sophistication, creating a slightly less frantic clubbing experience.

Finally, in a throwback to the discos of old, the third room, Vinyl, will feature a retro flashing dancefloor and enough cheesy tunes to keep the nostalgia flowing as people dance the night away to classics such as Reach For The Stars by S Club 7 and Greased Lightning.

The facilities at the nightclub are something the owners are proud of.

As well as the variety of rooms and the massive cloakroom, there will be 25 different booths for groups and parties – all of which will feature special packages and table service from staff.

On the PRYZM Portsmouth website, it says of the venue: ‘There is nothing else like it in the UK’.

Deltic Group aims to provide a premium nightclub experience for everyone who comes through the door.

With venues across the UK, comparisons can be drawn to the impact in other cities.

Chris Milligan is a radio presenter for Vibe FM in Watford. He says that the Portsmouth venue will have a lot to live up to.

He explains: ‘Przym has been a massive success for Watford. The opening night was a fantastic spectacle.

‘It wasn’t exactly just a lick of paint, good money was spent on it, so you know it’s going to be a big deal.

‘It also helped to step up the competition between nightclub venues. Watford is now seen as a thriving area for the night club industry, so Portsmouth will probably follow suit.’

Dave Joyce adds: ‘The excitement is building for PRYZM Portsmouth and we’re determined to put on a night to remember.

‘Portsmouth is a fantastic city with a vibrant scene and our club will bring a new dimension, giving people in Portsmouth and beyond a world class club experience.

‘The place is beginning to take shape and we have some great plans for the launch weekend. We can’t wait to give people a memorable big night out experience.’

The PRYZM launch party on Friday, June 16, will feature former JLS star Marvin Humes as guest DJ for the night.

Now a radio presenter for Capital FM, he is also branching out into the world of DJing, with dates in Ibiza and Magaluf included in his summer tour.

PRYZM’s star-studded roster will continue on Saturday, June 17, when ex-reality TV star Mark Wright will be making an appearance.

Perhaps best-known for being on The Only Way Is Essex, Mark also came second in 2011’s run of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here.

For more information about PRYZM Portsmouth, go to pryzm.co.uk/portsmouth.