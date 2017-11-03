WHAT’S ON: Friday, November 3 until Thursday, November 9, 2018

Have your say

Your guide to what’s on around the area for the next seven days

TODAY

DANCING

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 1.30-4pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. £3, refreshments and lunches from 12pm. (023) 9242 5331.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFift. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PORTSMOUTH: Grammar School. 10am-3pm. Solent Guild of Woodcarvers and Sculptors Carve In. Discuss carving and share ideas with others. solentguildofwoodcarvers.org.uk.

PURBROOK: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club natter night and social evening. hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. A rare opportunity to see Dame Paula’s preparatory drawings. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Library, West St. 9.30am-5pm. Oil paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Never ever, ever After – First Editions. The book cover designs of fabled writer Kid Freeman. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. mother! (18). A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Elkie Brooks. A truly great artist in action following the release of her 21st studio album. £32-36. (023) 9264 9000 / newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Spike’s Leg-Endary Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. Exactly what it says on the tin – it’s all vinyl and all rock. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Somethin’ Else. Rock/sax covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Hollow. Fareham Musical Society presents a play by Agatha Christie. 01329 231942.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Our House. Hilarious and uplifting musical about love and family featuring the music of Madness. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SATURDAY

COFFEE

FRATTON: St Wilfrid’s Church, George St. 10.30am. Coffee Morning. (023) 9282 2687.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403.

EVENTS

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. Relax and colour away your daily stresses and anxieties. All materials provided.

FRATTON: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Rd. 7.30pm. Bangers and Mash Quiz Night. An evening of music and quizzing. Bring your own drinks. £5. (023) 9281 4444.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Knit a traditional divers red hat which to be sold in the Museum shop. Free. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. A rare opportunity to see Dame Paula’s preparatory drawings. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Library, West St. 9.30am-1pm. Oil paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Never ever, ever After – First Editions. The book cover designs of fabled writer Kid Freeman. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Victoria and Abdul. (PG). Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim. no6cinema.co.uk.

FIREWORKS

ROWLANDS CASTLE: Recreation Ground, Links Ln. 7pm. Rowlands Castle Association Fireworks Display. £5, children under 16 free. No bonfire this year.

GIGS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 8pm. Colette Cassidy and Nigel Clerk. Dublin-based songwriting team combining sublime jazz and virtuoso guitar playing. thespring.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm. Mary Jane. Celtic Rock Band. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Inferno. Rock/covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

PURBROOK: Fort Purbrook, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10.30am-4.30pm. Craft Show. Handmade crafts, food ideas and quality gifts for sale. £3, children free. woodlandcrafts.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 9am-5pm. Love Southsea Market.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 11am/2.30pm. James and the Giant Peach. Presented by Fareham Musical Society. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. The Hollow. Fareham Musical Society presents a play by Agatha Christie. 01329 231942 / fernehamhall.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 8pm. Medieval Murder Mystery. Sit at your own round table and test your detective skills over a medieval three-course dinner. £35, includes meal. (023) 9283 8380 / groundlings.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Our House. Hilarious and uplifting musical about love and family featuring the music of Madness. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

sunDAY

DANCING

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 7-10pm. 50/50 dance. £5.

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 11am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. A rare opportunity to see Dame Paula’s preparatory drawings. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings and prints by Sarah Kean. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

FIREWORKS

HAVANT: Stockheath Common, Leigh Park. 7.30-9pm. Havant bonfire and fireworks display. Free.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

PURBROOK: Fort Purbrook, Portsdown Hill Rd. 10.30am-4.30pm. Craft Show. Handmade crafts, food ideas and quality gifts for sale. £3, children free. woodlandcrafts.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Rd. 10am-4pm. Love Southsea Market.

SOUTHSEA: Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 11am-3pm. The Wonderous Wedding Fair. More than 40 creative wedding suppliers, plus a high-energy fashion show and quirky vintage vehicles. £3. Visit vintageparade.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk through uneven footpaths to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

monDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles. diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. 7.30-9.30pm. Ballroom and Latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

fratton: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10.30am-12pm. New Age Kurling for the over-60s. £3. (023) 9278 0500.

fratton: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 7.30pm. Havant Light Opera rehearsal. Sing a variety of musical theatre. Looking new singers and backstage workers. 01243 574 535.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, West St. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. 07586 887 181 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

WIDLEY: Christ Church Hall, London Rd. 1.30-3pm. Reflections Choir rehearsal. Locally well-known group who sing only for charitable purposes. New members welcome. (023) 9242 0070.

EXHIBITIONS

PORTCHESTER: Library, West St. 9.30am-5pm. Oil paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free.

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. 10am-4pm. The Spirit of ’67: Portsmouth’s Summer of Love and its Legacy. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. To Kill a Mockingbird. Dementia-friendly screening of this classic film by Forget-me-Not Cinema. £4.50, includes tea or coffee. thespring.co.uk.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. Guided Tour. Go behind the scenes of this magnificent building followed by a cup of tea and slice of cake, included in your ticket price. £8.50. (023) 9387 0200.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Moderate group walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Canoe Lake memorial. 1pm. Group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 6.30pm. The Rt Hon Nicky Morgan MP. St John’s College Politics Society welcomes the former Treasury Minister for Equalities and Education Secretary. stjohnscollege.co.uk / (023) 9281 5118.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, off Northern Parade. 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

SOUTHSEA: The White Horse, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. Seeking new members of any age or ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. Try some a capella singing with the chorus. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. 01489 891832 / solentsoundschorus.org.

FAREHAM: United Reformed Church Hall, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Fuchsia Club AGM. Followed by Overwintering your Fuchsias talk. £1. solentfuchsia.co.uk.

HAVANT: Methodist Church. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Chorus drop-in evening. New musical director required. (023) 9264 1997 / (023) 9245 1220.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. A rare opportunity to see Dame Paula’s preparatory drawings. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings and prints by Sarah Kean. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Never ever, ever After – First Editions. The book cover designs of fabled writer Kid Freeman. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: St John’s College, Grove Rd South. 6pm. Politics Society 40th Anniversary Lecture. Presented by Peter Hennessy of Queen Mary College, London and Crossbench Peer. stjohnscollege.co.uk / (023) 9281 5118.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

SOUTHSEA: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Rd. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and Latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10am-12pm. Arts and crafts for the over-60s. £3. (023) 9278 0500.

STUBBINGTON: Baptist Church, Jay Cl. 7.30pm. Crofton WI meeting. Enjoy outings, theatre trips and book club. Guest speaker Sally Murdoch on A Tudor Christmas. 01329 845619.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. A rare opportunity to see Dame Paula’s preparatory drawings. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings and prints by Sarah Kean. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTCHESTER: Library, West St. 9.30am-5pm. Oil paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Never ever, ever After – First Editions. The book cover designs of fabled writer Kid Freeman. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Shakespeare: The Loose Canon & Harlequinade. Southsea Shakespeare Actors present a comedy double bill to celebrate their 70th birthday. £10, children/concessions £8. (023) 9246 6363.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. (023) 9268 8390.

cosham: Meet at King George V playing fields car park, Northern Rd. 2pm. Route around Hilsea Lido and Wakeboarding Park. (023) 9268 8390

DRAYTON: Church of the Resurrection Hall, Brecon Ave. 7.45-9.15pm. Confessions of a Weatherman. The Friends of Portsdown Hill present a talk by Ian Hurst about his passion for the weather. £2. (023) 9232 5570.

GOSPORT: The Scout Hut, Clayhall Rd. 7.30-9.30pm. Harry Tate’s Navy. Hampshire Genealogical Society, Gosport Group presents a talk by Tony Betts. First three visits free. (023) 9258 5194.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk with views of the Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

thursDAY

CLASSES

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. New Beginners Yoga Class. Suitable for all ages and abilities. £3.50. 07766 753 638.

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Arts Centre, Osborn Rd. 7.30pm. Jan Ravens. Jan takes to the road with her well-loved impressions of Theresa May, Nicola Sturgeon, Diane Abbott and more. £14, concessions £13. 01329 223100.

SOUTHSEA: The Wave Maiden, Osborne Rd. 7.30pm. Boutique Comedy Night. Headlined by John Kearns. wegottickets.com.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 10.30am-12pm. Singing for Wellbeing. A fun, easy singing session for people aged 60 and above. £3. (023) 9278 0500.

FRATTON: Community Centre, Trafalgar Pl. 2-4pm. Friendship Club for the over-60s. £3. (023) 9278 0500.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. Paula Rego: The Sketchbooks. A rare opportunity to see Dame Paula’s preparatory drawings. 01243 774557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings and prints by Sarah Kean. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTCHESTER: Library, West St. 9.30am-5pm. Oil paintings by Richard Ashworth. Free.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 12-5pm. Never ever, ever After – First Editions. The book cover designs of fabled writer Kid Freeman. jackhousegallery.co.uk.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No6 Cinema, Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Loving Vincent. (15). A young man comes to the last hometown of Vincent Van Gogh to deliver the artist’s final letter and ends up investigating his final days. no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

STAGE

HAYLING ISLAND: The Station Theatre, Station Rd. 7.30pm. Shakespeare: The Loose Canon & Harlequinade. Southsea Shakespeare Actors present a comedy double bill to celebrate their 70th birthday. £10, children/concessions £8. (023) 9246 6363.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7.30pm. Diamond Showstoppers. A compilation from 60 years of South Downe Musical Society. £12.50-£16. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

PORTSEA: Groundlings Theatre, Kent St. 10am-12pm. Company of Elders. Discover your love for the theatre with this drama group for people aged 60 and above. (023) 9283 8370.

WALKS & TALKS

BEDHAMPTON: St Nicholas’ Church Centre, Belmont Grove. 2pm. Making History in Bronze. The Arts Society Portsdown presents a lecture by sculptor Philip Jackson. theartssocietyportsdown.org.uk.

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 8390.