What’s on from Friday, August 4 to Thursday, August 10

Have your say

What’s on for the week ahead

FRIDAY

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

PURBROOk: Deverell Hall, London Rd. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club natter night / social evening. Visitors welcome, membership available.hdarc.co.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. A major exhibition celebrating 100 years since the birth of the iconic neo-Romantic British artist. 01243 774 557 / pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free, volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. look at the danger and the drama as well as the entertaining and social life aboard ship, through Austen’s novels, letters and contemporary accounts. janeausten200.co.uk/events.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. An exhibition by the children of Art Bugs. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. The I Heart Art Collective presents an exhibition of painting and drawing, installation, film and performance. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. More than 500 paintings by various local artists. Free. portshantsart.org.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop ’70s/’80’s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

southsea: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 8.30-11pm. Milton James Hot 4. Traditional jazz band. Free entry, pre-booking essential for eating. (023) 9275 5944 / visit rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Spike’s Classic Vinyl Rock Roadshow. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 7pm. What A Knight. Performance presented by students of the Summer Stage Experience. (023) 9282 8282 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Seafront group walk. (023) 9268 8390.

saturDAY

DANCING

COWPLAIN: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-10pm. Social dancing. Ballroom, latin and sequence. £3.50. (023) 9225 2403.

EVENTS

BEAULIEU: National Motor Museum. 10am-6pm. Supercar Weekend. Two-day event with stunning car collections and amazing displays. £19.50 , children £9.50, family ticket £49. beaulieu.co.uk/events.

ELSON: Library, Chantry Rd. 10am-12pm. Colouring for adults. Relax and enjoy an hour or two of colouring away your daily stresses and anxieties. Drop-in, all materials provided.

GOSPORT: Diving Museum, Stokes Bay Rd. 11.30am-1pm. Red Hat Knitters. Family-friendly event to knit a traditional diver’s red hat. Free materials and refreshments. (023) 9260 2260 / familiesonline.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Castle, Church Road. 10am-5pm. Enemies and Prisoners. Experience the sights and sounds of the 19th century when England was at war with France. £1.80, children £1, concessions £1.50. english-heritage.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Stamshaw and Tipner Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 11am-2pm. Summer Fayre. Bar available. (023) 9269 3221.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-4pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. The I Heart Art Collective presents an exhibition of painting and drawing, installation, film and performance. (023) 9229 7053 / jackhousegallery.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. More than 500 paintings by various local artists. Free. portshantsart.org.uk.

GARDENS

FAREHAM: 22 Pennine Walk, PO14 1QQ. 10am-5pm. Open Garden in aid of RSPCA. Three times winner of Fareham in Bloom. Plant and bric-a-brac sale. £1.50. 01329 286 875.

GIGS

HAYLING ISLAND: Lily’s Bar, Creek Rd. 12pm-12am. Lily Fest. Live music all day in aid of the Hayling Island Community Responders. Tickets must be purchased for 7pm onwards. facebook.com/lilyfesthaylingisland.

SOUTHSEA: The Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1pm-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Monkeylove Stun Team, Remedysounds and Nath Kassassin. Free. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

southsea: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 8pm. Non-stop ’90’s. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Blackout. 1970s rock covers band. facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet at the Blue Lagoon at Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Flat, paved route along foreshore to Mountbatten Centre and back. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

CONCERTS

FAREHAM: Holy Trinity Church, West St. 5pm. Kyiv Classic Accordion. Hear this duo play favourites including Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D minor. Free with retiring collection for the Hippokrat charity. 01329 232 688 / office@htscf.org.uk.

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, RBL members £5. Bar and raffle. Every Sunday evening. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature steam engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

EASTOKE: Corner Depot, Hayling Sea Front. 10.40am-4.40pm. Grand Opening of Hayling Railway’s new Eastoke Corner Depot. Steam trains on Hayling Railway displays and stalls around Eastoke Corner light railway depot. Free live music on the plaza from 1pm.

GOSPORT: Stokes Bay. 10am-4.30pm. Provincial Society Bus Rally. Children’s amusements and large display of static buses and coaches. Free vintage bus rides around the area. Free. provincialsociety.org.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Ln. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. A service of encouragement and worship. Sunday school and creche available. 07879 130 499 / calvaryportsmouth.co.uk.

PORTCHESTER: Castle, Church Road. 10am-5pm. Enemies and Prisoners. Experience the sights and sounds of the 19th century when England was at war with France. £1.80, children £1, concessions £1.50. english-heritage.org.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Southsea Common. 10am-4pm. Beach Buggin’ 2017. Classic and custom car and VW camper rally. beachbuggin.co.uk.

TWYFORD: Waterworks, Hazeley Rd. 11am-4pm. The Edwardian Waterworks. Be transported back to a golden age and become part of the scene by visiting in Edwardian dress. £5, concessions £4, under-16s free. twyfordwaterworis.co.uk / 07516 458 900.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 12-3.30pm. Paintings by Deirdre Coker and Barry Robertson. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See today.

GARDENS

FAREHAM: 22 Penine Walk, PO14 1QQ. 10am-5pm. Open Garden in aid of RSPCA. Three times winner of Fareham in Bloom. £1.50. 01329 286 875.

GIGS

HAYLING ISLAND: Lily’s Bar, Creek Rd. 12-10.30pm. Lily Fest. Live music all day in aid of the Hayling Island Community Responders. Tickets must be purchased for entry. facebook.com/lilyfesthaylingisland.

SOUTHSEA: The Bandstand, West Battery Gardens. 1pm-4pm. Live at the Bandstand with Sam and the Womp, The Philosipha, Wren and Temples of Youth. Free. facebook.com/LiveAtTheBandstand.

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Precinct. 10am-1pm. Car Boot Sale. Cars £5, vans £8. waterlooville.events@gmail.com.

TOURS

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10.30am-4pm. Summer Open Day. Experience the theatre as you have never done before with ghost tours, art, drama, heritage tours, dance, singing and stage combat. £6, children £4, family ticket £18. (023) 9264 9000 / kingsportsmouth.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

MILTON: Meet at the Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Milton Foreshore group walk. A brisk walk through uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

MONDAY

DANCING

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to salsa and Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

EVENTS

BUCKLAND: Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am-12.45pm / 4-7pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free, donations welcome. 07756 852 918 / popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus rehearsal. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subcription £80 with three concerts per year. portsmouthchorus.org.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Rd. 1.30-3.30pm. Crafty Needles. Bring your own knitting or embroidery projects and have some tea, cake and a chat. (023) 9261 5916.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1-3pm. JCPF Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See today.

FILMS

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 11am. To Catch a Thief. Forget Me-Not Cinema presents a special relaxed, friendly screening for people living with dementia and their carers/family members. £3.50, £4.50 with tea or coffee. (023) 9247 2700 / thespring.co.uk.

TOURS

PORTSMOUTH: Guildhall, Guildhall Square. Guided Tour. Go behind the scenes of this magnificent building followed by a cup of tea and slice of cake, included in your ticket price. £8.50. (023) 9387 0200.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate their journeys. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow short 30 minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

CONCERTS

COSHAM: Baptist Church, Havant Road. 7.15pm. Easy listening music. Listen to members from Cosham Keyboard and Music Club. £5, members free. (023) 9238 6313.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234 409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

FAREHAM: Methodist Church Hall, Kings Rd. 7.30pm. Solent Sounds Ladies Chorus rehearsal. First four weeks free, £1 per week after. solentsoundschorus.org.

HAVANT: St Francis Church, Riders Ln. 7.30-9.30pm. Staunton Park Genealogy Group meeting. New members welcome. thestauntoninfo.org.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634 / solentmalevoicechoir.org.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: Castle, Clarence Esplanade. 11am / 12.15pm / 1.30pm . Sandcastles and Crabs Family Craft Activities. £3 per child, £1.50 with a leisure card. Children must be accompanied by an adult. portsmouthmuseums.co.uk.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 9.30am. Titchfield Abbey WI meeting. Find out about the WI’s activities including book club, gardening club and crafts as well as occasional trips to the theatre and places of interest.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

HAVANT: The Spring Arts & Heritage Centre, East St. 10am-5.30pm. Treasure Chest. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See Saturday.

WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Coffee Cup Cafe, Eastney Esplanade. 2pm. Walk to Clarence Pier Coffee Cup, Clarence Esplanade. Moderate pace, approx. one hour. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

GOSPORT: SEARCH@Gosport, Walpole Rd. 10am-1pm. Drop-in Family Workshop. Hands-on family fun with activites. £2 per child, no booking required.

WEDNESDAY

COFFEE

BAFFINS: 54th Portsmouth Scout Group Headquarters, Paignton Ave. 10am. Coffee morning. Browse bric-a-brac, books, clothing and more. PORTSMOUTH: Central Library, Guildhall Walk. 10am-12pm. Macmillan Coffee Morning. A coffee morning for anyone affected by cancer.

DANCING

COWPLAIN: Social Club, London Rd. 7-10.30pm. Summer Dance and Buffet. Social dancing. 50/50 ballroom, Latin American and Sequence. £5, members £2.50. All standards welcome. 07980 058 310 / ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Line Dancing beginners class.01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and Latin beginners’ class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

CATHERINGTON: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting.Activities include guest speakers, competitions, and home evenings where members show their photography skills. horndeancameraclub.org.uk.

COSHAM: Community Centre, Wootton St. 7.30-10.00pm. Healer Training Evening Clinic. £6. 07989 534 673.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 10am-12pm. Stay and Play Activities. Crafts, colouring, biscuit decorating, refreshments. Free, all children must be accompanied by an adult. (023) 9286 4306 / eastneycommunitycentre.com.

FAREHAM: Shopping Centre, Thackeray Mall. 11am / 12.30pm / 2pm. Potty the Pirate. Join in the free summer fun event.

HAYLING ISLAND: Park & Community Centre, Station Rd. 12-4.15pm. Three Churches Summer Fete. Includes 40 stalls, dance displays, children’s entertainer, Punch & Judy and more. £1, children 50p. Family ticket £2.50. (023) 9246 3595.

PORTSMOUTH: Museum, Museum Rd. 11am-4pm. Solent Meccano Club drop-in day. For Meccano enthusiasts, children and adults. Free. portsmouthmuseums.co.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Hall. 7.30pm. Crofton W.I. Come along to the meetings the second Wednesday of the month and enjoy outings, theatre trips and book club. 01329 845 619.

WIDLEY: Christchurch Hall, London Rd. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join the friendly group. Please contact the chorus first in case the chorus are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487 / singingportsmouth.org.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm.The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See today.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See today.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See today.

GIGS

GOSPORT: Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent. 8-10.30pm. Gosport Jazz Club presents Tiger Tim’s Ragamuffins. £10, members £7. (023) 9269 3988 / gosportjazz.org.uk

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

WALKS & TALKS

COPNOR: Meet at The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 10.30am. Baffins Pond / Milton Foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet at the Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in the views of the Emirates Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Meet at main Portchester Castle car park. 2pm. Group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet outside Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am.Canoe Lake / Southsea seafront group walk. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

COFFEE

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Rd. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. Come along for a chat and a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-12pm. Make a Silhouette. Visit the Jane Austen Exhibition and create your very own silhouette similar to the famous one of Austen. No booking required. £1 per child.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 2.30-3.30pm. Messy Kitchen. A fun and interactive introduction to cookery for children aged two to five years. £1. (023) 9232 1787 / portchestercommunitycentre.co.uk.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 11.30am-1.30pm. Lunch Club. A fresh, homemade two-course lunch, tea and coffee, raffle ticket and a game of bingo or entertainment. £5. (023) 9261 7890.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: St James’ Church Hall, Milton Rd. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to help improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. John Minton: A Centenary. See today.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Collyer and Irene Usher. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Jack House Gallery, High St. 11am-5pm. SUB. See Saturday.

PORTSMOUTH: Anglican Cathedral, High St. 9am-5pm. Portsmouth and Hampshire Art Society Annual Summer Art Exhibition. See today.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: RMA Tavern, Cromwell Rd. 7pm-12am. Broken-mic night hosted by Jay Groovara. Bands need to book in advance. (023) 9282 0896 / rmatavern.co.uk.

MARKETS

EMSWORTH: Baptist Church Hall, North St. 10am-11.30am. Emsworth Country Market. With cakes, savouries, preserves, fresh local meat, eggs, plants and crafts. Refreshments available.

WATERLOOVILLE: St George’s Church Hall, St George’s Walk. 9.30-11.30am. St George’s Market. With home-produced crafts, jewellery, cards, cakes, plants, preserves, honey and eggs.

WALKS & TALKS

HILSEA: Meet in Scott Road car park, off Military Rd. 10.30am. Hilsea Lines group walk. Uneven footpaths take you around Foxes Forest where there is an abundance of wildlife. (023) 9268 8390.

HILSEA: Meet at the Mountbatten Centre entrance of Alexandra Park. 6.30pm. Group walk. Flat, paved circular route follows the shore line up to Hilsea Lido and back. (023) 9284 1762.

ADVERTISE YOUR EVENT

If you’re holding an event between Friday, August 11 and Thursday, August 17 and want to advertise it free in the Listings Guide, then e-mail details to listings@thenews.co.uk by Tuesday, August 8.