What’s on from Friday, September 15 to Thursday, September 21

What’s on for the week ahead

TODAY

COMEDY

FAREHAM: Ashcroft Centre, Osborn Road . 7.30pm. Danny Bhoy. Critically acclaimed comedian with unique brand of observational story telling. Tickets from £15. 01329 223100.

CONCERT

WICKHAM: Park Place Centre, PO17 5HA. Piano Recital by Laura Dickson playing Bach, Schubert, Einaudi. Fundraiser for Rowans Hospice. £10 in advance £12 on door. (023) 9238 2433 or 01329 833043.

DANCING

eastney: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 11.30am-12.30pm. FiftyFifty. Creative dance for people aged 50 and above. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

EVENTS

COSHAM: Memory Lane, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 2-4pm. QA Knitting Group. Creating items for patients from baby hats and jackets to fiddle mitts for dementia patients. 07846 472 423.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery PO19 1TJ. 10am-5pm. John Minton. Major exhibition marking centenary of this British Artist. 01243 774557 or pallant.org.uk.

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. Volunteers wanted. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. Looking at the danger and drama aboard ship through Austen’s novels and letters. Free. janeausten200.co.uk.

Portsmouth: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform. Showcase for graduates from universities across the south. .aspex.org.uk.

FILM

PORTSMOUTH: No 6 Cinema, Boathouse 6, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. England is Mine (15). Portrait of Morrissey and his early life in 1970s’ Manchester before his time as lead singer of The Smiths. 07435 029 408 or e-mail info@no6cinema.co.uk.

GIGS

FAREHAM: Boarhunt Blues Club, Trampers Lane, PO17 6BH. 9pm. Cadillac Kings. 07445 861519/boarhuntblues.com.

PORTSMOUTH: New Theatre Royal 8-10.30pm. Dodgy - Live and Acoustic. Britpop trio play their hits. £20-£24. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

SOUTHSEA: The Golden Eagle, Delamere Rd. 9pm. Monster (rock covers band). Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

MARKETS

STUBBINGTON: Library, Stubbington Ln. 9am-12pm. Country Market. Home-made cakes, savouries, dairy and gluten-free products, crafts, flowers, fruit and vegetables.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall. 7.30pm. MJ The King of Pop. Navi, Michael Jackson tribute act. £20. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: Spring Arts Centre, East Street. 7.30pm. Mark My Words. Bench Theatre presents collection of new one-act comedies from one of their own award-winning playwrights. £9.50, concessions £7.50. (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

SOUTHSEA: Meet at Pyramids Centre, Clarence Esp. 10.30am. Seafront group walk. Suitable for all. (023) 9268 8390.

waterlooville: Deverell Hall, 84 London Road, Purbrook, PO7 5JU. 7.30pm. Horndean & District Amateur Radio Club. Talk by Graham Bryant about Astro-Photography. hdarc.co.uk.

saturDAY

BOOKS

GOSPORT: Elson Library, 136 Chantry Road. 10am-12pm. Chapter One. Reading group where you can read, share, discuss and discover new authors. Everyone welcome. EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church Hall, PO6 SJJ. 7pm-10pm. British Cactus and Succulent Society Portsmouth Branch, meeting. Ian Woolnough talking about SW USA 2016. Free. portsmouth.bcss.org.uk.

DRAYTON: Church of Resurrection Hall, Brecon Avenue. 2-4pm. Messy Church. For families with young children. Tea, coffee, puzzles and craft activities linked to theme of day determined by chosen Bible story. (023) 9242 1849 or e-mail communications@farlingtonparish.co.uk.

GOSPORT: The Diving Museum, No2 Battery, Stokes Bay Road. 7-10pm. Fish ’n’ Clips Night. Quiz night with questions based on films with an underwater theme. £7.50 including fish supper. Take own drinks. (023) 9260 2260/familiesonline.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Christ Church, Milton United Reformed Church, Milton Road. 10am-12.30pm. Jumble Sale. 07532 049 513.

WATERLOOVILLE: Waterlooville Town Centre. 12-2pm. Local schools performing.

WATERLOOVILLE: All Saints’ Church Hall, Hambledon Road, Denmead. 7.30pm Tasting evening. Rowans fundraiser. Local food, wine, beer and cider and music from The Stony Riders. £15. 07947 611 699/e-mail patricia.bailey333@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHichester: Pallant House Gallery (see Today).

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. (see Today).

EMSWORTH: Museum, North St. 10.30am-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results and finds from the excavation of the Roman villa site over the last nine years. 01243 378 091 / emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen. (see Today).

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, Broad Street. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the tower. Monthly exhibition of original work by selected local artists, designers and makers. Free. squaretower.co.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. Platform 2017 (see Today).

waterlooville: St Hubert’s Church, Finchdean, PO8 0BE. 10am-5pm. Art exhibition inspired by the heritage and landscape of the South Downs. Free and parking.

FILMS

PORTSMOUTH: No 6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 7pm. Alone in Berlin (12A). After a Nazi German working class couple lose their son in the Second World War they decide to retaliate by secretly leafletting handwritten cards around Berlin denouncing their government. 07435 029 408/e-mail info@no6cinema.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: South Parade Pier 8.30pm. Tommy. Portsmouth Film Society presents classic film. There will also be a one-off showing of Russell Mania, a short behind-the-scenes film shot by Bob Ede during the making of Tommy in Portsmouth. portsmouthfilmsociety.org.uk.

GIGS

SOUTHSEA: Golden Eagle, Delamere Road. 9pm. Somethin’ Else (rock/sax covers band). Facebook.com/GoldenEagleSouthsea.

STAGE

fareham: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road. 11am and 2.30pm. The Sooty Show. Sooty’s back in a new show with giggles for the whole family. £12, under 16, £10. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk.

HAVANT: The Spring,East Street. 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Mark My Words. Bench Theatre presents new one-act comedies from their own playwrights. £8.50, concessions £6.50 (matinee), £9.50 and £7.50 concessions (evening). (023) 9247 2700/thespring.co.uk for more information.

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre, Albert Rd. 10am and 1pm. Mister Maker and The Shapes Live! CBeebies’ Mister Maker is back. From £13. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk. WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet at Blue Lagoon, Hilsea Lido. 10.30am. Group walk. Along foreshore footpath to Mountbatten Centre and back. Flat and paved route. (023) 9284 1762.

SUNDAY

DANCING

PARK GATE: Royal British Legion, Brook Ln. 7.30-10.30pm. Country & Western dance. £6.50, members £5. Bar and raffle. All welcome. 01329 519 765.

EVENTS

EASTNEY: Bransbury Park. 2-5pm. Bransbury Park Steam Railway. Ride on the 700ft-long track with miniature engines run by the Portsmouth Model Engineering Society. 50p. portsmouthmes.co.uk.

HAVANT: Calvary Chapel, Barncroft Primary School, Park Lane. 10.30am-12.30pm. Worship, The Word and Communion. Sunday school for ages three-11. Creche for under-threes. 07879 130499/calvaryportsmouth.co.uk/sunday-mornings.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth Guildhall. 11am-5pm. Portsmouth Vegan Festival. A hundred stalls and talks about living a vegan life. £3, or £13 VIP advanced tickets. veganeventsuk@gmail.com.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery. 11am-5pm. John Minton (see Today).

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

EMSWORTH: Museum, North Street. 2.30-4.30pm. The Warblington Roman Villa Estate: An Update. View the latest results and finds following the excavation of this site in past nine years. 01243 378091/emsworthmuseum.org.uk.

portsmouth: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform (see Today).

PORTSMOUTH: Square Tower, Broad Street. 11am-4pm. Crafts in the Tower. Hand-made art and artisan craft, plus Pop-up vintage tearoom. Free. enquiries@squaretower.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Hubert’s Church, Finchdean. 10am-4pm. Art exhibition inspired by South Downs landscape. Free entry and parking.

GIGS

PORTSMOUTH: The Grapes, London Rd. 7.30pm. Jessie Jayne, soloist. entertainmentscene33@gmail.com

southsea: Rosie’s Vineyard, Elm Grove. 1.30-4pm. Milton James Hot Four. (trad jazz). Free. (023) 9285 5944/rosies-vineyard.co.uk.

MARKETS

SOUTHSEA: Palmerston Road. 10am-5pm. Southsea Food Festival. Fifty stalls selling different foods, drinks and utensils.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTSMOUTH: Meet Good Companion, Moorings Way. 2.30pm. Brisk Milton foreshore group walk along uneven footpaths across the common to the shore. (023) 9284 1762.

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries, Fort Nelson, Portsdown Hill Rd. 11am / 3pm. Insight: Marine Salvage. See Saturday.

MONDAY

COFFEE

NORTH END: Baptist Church, Powerscourt Rd. 10am-12pm. Copnor Coffee Club. Enjoy a cup of tea and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COMEDY

SOUTHSEA: South Coast Emporium

154 Elm Grove. 7pm. Open Ya Mouth Open Mic Night. Free, with donations. trashartsportsmouth@gmail.com.

DANCING

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 9.30-10.15am. Diddi Dance. Pre-school programme for children aged 18 months to four years exploring 16 different dance styles from hip-hop to Bollywood. 07767 702 444 / diddidance.com.

FAREHAM: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30-9.30pm. Intermediate line dancing class. £5. 01329 315641 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

GOSPORT: Thorngate Hall, Bury Rd. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits.

HAYLING ISLAND: Community Centre, Station Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin absolute beginners class. £6. 07505 191596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Devonshire Avenue Baptist Church Hall. Ballroom and latin dance classes with Instep Dance Club. Beginners 7.30-8.30pm; free practice session 8.30-8.45pm, improvers 8.45-9.30pm. £5 per session / £6 for two sessions per person/evening. 07722 040 483.

STUBBINGTON: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Lane. 6.30-7.30pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800299.

EVENTS

COSHAM: St Colman’s Church hall, PO6 2JJ. 7.15-9pm. Portsmouth Chorus (formerly Portsmouth Glee Club). Go and join the choir every Monday evening. Some ability to follow music is helpful. Annual subs £80. Three concerts a year. One in each academic term. @portsmouthchorus.org or portsmouthchorus.org.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 10am-12pm / 2-4pm. Cosham Craft Group. Get creative and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

COWPLAIN: The Borrow Centre, London Road. 1.30-3.30pm. Take your own knitting or embroidery and have tea, cake and a chat. Call Carole on (023) 9261 5916.

fratton: Portsmouth Academy, St Mary’s Rd. 7.15-9.15pm. Portsmouth Festival Choir. Join this mixed choir of all ages to sing beautiful music in a companionable atmosphere. First term free. (023) 9247 0532 / portsmouthfestivalchoir.co.uk.

HILSEA: Mountbatten Centre, Alexandra Park, Alex Way. 12-3pm. Badminton for 50+. Fun games, not league standard. £5. (023) 9320 0401.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, West Street. 1-3pm. Spiritual Healing Clinic. No appointment necessary. Free, donations welcome. popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk / 07586 887 181.

PORTSMOUTH: Buckland Community Centre, Malins Road. 10.30am-12.45pm and 4pm-7pm. Spiritual Healing Clinic. Free , but donations welcome. Malcolm Pallant 07756 852918/popinclinic@jcpf.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Library, Palmerston Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided.

EXHIBITIONS

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See Today.

GIGS

NORTH BOARHUNT: Forest Folk, village hall, Trampers Lane PO17 6DD. 8pm. Merry Hell acoustic. £15. (023) 9226 4288/info@forestfolk.co.uk.

WALKS & TALKS

FRATTON: Meet at The Bridge Centre. 10.30am. Victoria Park group walk. Buggy and wheelchair-friendly. (023) 9268 8390.

NORTH END: Meet at The Learning Place, Derby Rd. 12.15pm. Group walk. Moderate walk to Stamshaw Foreshore. Not suitable for buggies or wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet at South Parade Pier. 1pm. Pier-to-pier group walk. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Canoe Lake, meet at the memorial where buses terminate. 1pm. Canoe Lake group walk. Slow, short 30-minute walk. (023) 9268 8390.

TUESDAY

COFFEE

LEE-ON-the-SOLENT: Catholic Church Hall, South Pl. 10am-1pm. Coffee, Cake and Lunch. In aid of local charities.

DANCING

LEE-ON-THE-SOLENT: Community Centre, Twyford Dr. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

PORTSMOUTH: The Box, Commercial Rd. 6-7pm. Jedha Fit Street Dance Class. High intensity training for all abilities and fitness levels. dmon_tis@hotmail.com.

TITCHFIELD: Community Centre, Mill St. 1.30-4pm. Tea dance. £2, includes tea and biscuits.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 11.45am-2.30pm. Lunch Club. Enjoy a freshly cooked two-course meal with tea or coffee and an activity afterwards. £4. 01329 234409.

COSHAM: St Philip’s Church, Hawthorn Crescent, 7.30-10pm. Havant Pitchpipers. Join this choir which performs at various events in the area. New members welcome of any age or singing ability. pitchpipers.co.uk.

HAVANT: Havant Methodist Church, PO9 2HU. 7.30-10pm. Spirit of the South Chorus. Drop-in evening for new members on first Tuesday of the month. Regular members meet every Tuesday. New musical director also required with experience of working with group of singers (preferably a cappella or four-part harmony). Call Joy on (023) 9264 1997 or Sandra (023) 9245 1220 n.

HAVANT: St Faith’s Church Hall, The Pallant. 7.30-9.30pm. Solent Male Voice Choir rehearsal. Seeking new members. (023) 9245 3634/solentmalevoicechoir.org

HILSEA: Howard Road Community Centre, Howard Road (off Northern Parade). 10.30am-12.30pm. Hilsea Social Group. Go for a chat and a cuppa and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Community Centre, Westlands Grove. 1.30-3.30pm. Variety Club. £2, includes refreshments.

SOUTHSEA: White Horse Pub, Southsea Terrace. 2-4pm. Southsea Seniors. Go for a chat and a cuppa and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390 .

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton Exhibition (see Today).

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See Today.

GIGS

PETERSFIELD: Townhouse Pub/Bistro, 28 High Street. 7.15pm. Write Angle Poetry and Music Open Mic Night. Guest poet, Nigerian/British poet and playwright Tolu Agbelusi. £6. petersfieldwriteangle.co.uk.

southwick: Golden Lion. 8.15-11pm. The Delta Syncopators. Free. (023) 9221 0437/Goldenliongreg@googlemail.com.

STAGE

PORTSMOUTH: Groundlings Theatre, Kent Street, PO1 3BS 7.30pm . Richard III. Shakespeare’s most chilling portrayal of political tyranny. £16 adults, £14 concessions, schools £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk. WALKS & TALKS

BUCKLAND: Meet at Buckland Community Centre, Malins Rd. 10.30am. Stamshaw Foreshore group walk with views of Portchester Castle. (023) 9268 8390.

EASTNEY: Meet at Eastney Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 1pm. Short park-to-park walk. Take a slow stroll to the café at Milton Community Centre. (023) 9268 8390.

southsea: St John’s College, Grove Road South. 7.30pm. Professor Iwan Morgan. St John’s College Politics Society welcomes this leading historian whose acclaimed biography of former President Reagan was published last year. info@stjohnscollege.co.uk or (023) 9281 5118.

southsea: St Swithun’s Church Hall, Waverley Road. 7.45-9.20pm. A National Home for the Jewish People in Palestine. Film and talk by historian Peter Shambrook. Free. (023) 9248 6064/flintoftjenifer@yahoo.co.uk.

southsea: Meet outside the Civic Offices, Guildhall Square. 12.15pm. Lunchtime group walk to Gunwharf or Southsea and back. (023) 9268 8390.

WEDNESDAY

DANCING

fareham: Fareham Academy, St Anne’s Grove. 7.30pm-9.30pm. Line Dancing. Beginner Class. Call Ray Hodson on 01329 315641 or 07710 491511 or urbanlinedance.co.uk.

SARISBURY GREEN: Community Centre, The Green. 8-10pm. 50/50 ballroom and sequence dancing. Singles welcome. £2.50, includes tea and biscuits. 01489 573114.

portsmouth: Royal Maritime Club, Queen St. 1-3pm. Tea Dance. All types of dancing with music provided by Andrew Varley. £4.50.

stubbington: Crofton Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 7-8pm. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

WALLINGTON: Village Hall. 8.30-10pm. Ballroom and latin social practice night. £6, includes tea/coffee. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

waterlooville: Cowplain Social Club, PO8 83N. 7.30-10pm. Social Dancing. 50/50 Ballroom, latin American and sequence. £2 club members. Non-members can be signed in on door. Bar. All standards welcome. 07980 058 310/ballroomrazzamatazz.co.uk.

EVENTS

catherington: Village Hall. 7.30pm. Horndean Camera Club meeting. Meets every Wednesday. Speakers, internal and external club competitions, and home evenings where members show their expertise in photographic techniques and post-processing. horndeancameraclub.org.uk

lee-on-the-solent: Methodist Church, High Street. 9.30am-12.30pm. Lee Residents Community Table Top and Craft Fair. Free. leeresidents.org.uk.

portsmouth: St Mary’s Church, Fratton Road. 5.30pm. Bellringers’ Full Peal. In honour of Corporal Herbert Charles Hoptrough, on the centenary of his death. (023) 9281 4444 /Vicar@portseaparish.co.uk.

purbrook: Christchurch Hall, London Road, Widley. 7.45pm. Solent City Chorus. Looking for male members to join. Drop in and see for yourself, but contact them first in case they are doing something away from the hall. 07796 136487/ singingportsmouth.org.uk.

Southsea: The Church of the Holy Spirit, Fawcett Road. 2-4pm. The Natterjacks. Go along for a chat and a cuppa and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

STAMSHAW: Community Centre, Wilson Rd. 10.15-11.45am. New Age Kurling with the Stamshaw Kurlers. £2. (023) 9268 8390 / iwt@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

EXHIBITIONS

Chichester: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-5pm. John Minton Exhibition (see Today).

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Paintings by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284.

GOSPORT: Gallery, Walpole Rd. 10am-5pm. The Navy at the Time of Jane Austen: Fighting, Flirting and Fortune. See Today.

portsmouth: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform (see Today).

.GIGS

gosport: Gosport Jazz Club, Gosport & Fareham Rugby Club, Dolphin Crescent, PO12 2HE. 8-10.30pm. Sweetie Pie – Janice Day and Keith Nichols. £7 members, £10 guests (booking essential). (023) 9269 3988/gosportjazz.org.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Old House At Home, Locksway Rd. 8pm. Broadside Folk Club. Acoustic singaround in turn format. Piano available.

SOUTHSEA: Wedgewood Rooms, Albert Rd. 8pm. Lucy Spraggan : Acoustic Tour 2017. £14.50. (023) 9286 3911 / wedgewood-rooms.co.uk.

STAGE

FAREHAM: Ferneham Hall, Osborn Road. 7.30pm. Our House. Fareham Musical Society presents feel-good Olivier Award-winning musical featuring the music of Madness. £13. 01329 231942/fernehamhall.co.uk .

portsmouth: The Groundlings, Kent Street. 1pm and 7.30pm . Richard III. One of Shakespeare’s most chilling portrayals of political tyranny. £16 adults, £14 concessions, schools £5. (023) 9273 7370/groundlings.co.uk .

portsmouth: New Theatre Royal, Guildhall Walk. 7.30pm. Letters to Windsor House. Award-winning duo present their documentary theatre about the housing crisis. £15. (023) 9264 9000/newtheatreroyal.com.

WALKS & TALKS

PORTCHESTER: Royal Armouries Museum, Fort Nelson,Portsdown Hill Road. 7-9pm. Talk : 100 years after the Russian Revolution. Presented by Dr Paul Flenley. £5, including refreshments. royalarmouries.org/events/overview/fort-talks.

OLD PORTSMOUTH: Meet Royal Garrison Church, Grand Parade. 1.30pm. Group walk. Take in views of Spinnaker Tower. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Portsmouth City Museum, Activities Room, Museum Road 2-3pm. The Ill-Prepared City : Portsmouth before the Blitz. Talk arranged by D-Day Museum. £5, 4 concessions. Tickets must be booked in advance. (023) 9283 4779/MuseumsGeneralOffice@Portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet Stacey Centre, Walsall Road. 10.30am. Baffins Pond/Milton foreshore group walk. Short walk to Baffins Pond, long walk to Milton foreshore. Ideal for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTSMOUTH: Meet King George V playing fields car park, Northern Road. 2pm. Try new route around the lido and Wakeboarding Park, then continuing over the footbridge. (023) 9268 8390.

SOUTHSEA: Meet Canoe Lake Cafe, St Helen’s Parade. 10.30am. Canoe Lake/Southsea seafront group walk through rose and rock garden. Suitable for buggies and wheelchairs. (023) 9268 8390.

WORKSHOPS

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-12pm. Mini Makers. A world of colour and creativity with stories and craft activities for children aged five and below with their parents or carers. £3. (023) 9277 8080 / aspex.org.uk.

THURSDAY

DANCING

ALVERSTOKE: Alverbank Hotel. 8-11pm. Salsa class. Beginners’ and improvers’ lessons with Salsa Synergy UK. £6. 07979 800 299.

CROFTON: Community Centre, Stubbington Ln. 9.30-10.30am. Dancin’ Fit. £4. 07979 800 299.

EASTNEY: Community Centre, Bransbury Park. 4.15-6.15pm. Abstract Dance and Performing Arts. Street and commercial dance for children aged five to 11 years. 07708 720 711 / AbstractDPA.com.

STUBBINGTON: Methodist Church Hall, Mays Ln. 9.30am-12.30pm. Line Dancing combined class. 01329 315641 / 07710 491511 / urbanlinedance.co.uk.

WATERLOOVILLE: St Wilfrid’s Church Hall, Padnell Rd. 7-8pm. Ballroom and latin beginners class. 07505 191 596 / dancerevival.co.uk.

EVENTS

BRIDGEMARY: Methodist Church, Prideaux-Brune Ave. 12.45-3pm. Afternoon Club. Enjoy a light lunch and tea and cakes with entertainment and activities. £3. 01329 234 409.

COPNOR: The Stacey Centre, Walsall Rd. 7.30pm. The Cantrelle Singers. Join this ladies choir who sing a wide range of music from Bach to Bacharach. cantrelles.co.uk.

COSHAM: Library, Spur Rd. 2-4pm. Relax with colouring. For adults. Beat stress and aid relaxation. All materials provided. (023) 9268 8259.

NORTH END: The Learning Place, Derby Road. 10am-12pm. North End Allsorts. Go along for a chat and a cuppa and meet new people. (023) 9268 8390.

PORTCHESTER: Portchester Community Centre. 9.30-11am. Teeny Tots Freeflow Play Session. £2.50 per family, includes refreshments

PORTSMOUTH: St Wilfrid’s Church, George Street, PO1 5RT. Midday. Charity Lunch. Money raised will be used to support a charity. £2.30. (023) 9282 2687.

SOUTHSEA: St. James’ Church Hall, Milton Road. 11am. Singercise. A seated fun activity session to music for older and disabled people to improve fitness. Tea and chat after. £2.50. 07754 528 814.

SOUTHSEA: Trinity Methodist Church, Albert Road. 10am-12pm. Thursday Chat and Tea Club. (023) 9268 8390.

EXHIBITIONS

CHICHESTER: Pallant House Gallery, North Pallant. 10am-8pm. John Minton Exhibition (see Today).

COSHAM: League of Friends Coffee Shop, Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital. 10am-4pm. Art Exhibition featuring works by Sue Harvey and Belinda. Free. (023) 9238 7284. Volunteers wanted.

PORTSMOUTH: Aspex Gallery, Vulcan Building, Gunwharf Quays. 11am-4pm. Platform (see Today).

FILM

PORTSMOUTH: No 6 Cinema, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard. 4.15pm. A Man Called Ove (15). Ove, an ill-tempered, isolated retiree has finally given up on life just as an unlikely friendship develops with his boisterous new neighbours. (Swedish comedy/drama). 07435 029 408/info@no6cinema.co.uk.

SOUTHSEA: Institute of Marine Sciences, Ferry Road. 6.45-10pm. Chasing Coral (12). Film about disappearance of coral reefs hosted by the Capturing our Coast team.Free.

GIG

SOUTHSEA: Kings Theatre. 7.30pm. The Real Thing and Odyssey. A night of 70s’ music from two classic bands. £26.50. (023) 9282 8282/kingsportsmouth.co.uk.