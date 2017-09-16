World of TV and film to be celebrated in new Comic Con event

Have your say

A NEW Comic Con event is coming to Portsmouth next year.

Portsmouth Comic Con, International Festival of Comics, is being held at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 5 and 6 next year.

It comes after a successful Comic Con event was held in Port Solent in June.

Organisers say the new event will feature the best in comic book, TV, film and pop culture entertainment and will be one of the biggest regional events of its kind ever held.

Visitors will be able to meet one of the leading prosthetic make-up artists from Doctor Who, and see behind-the-scenes art from Game of Thrones.

Confirmed guests include Geof Darrow (Hard Boiled, Shaolin Cowboy), Russell Walks (Star Wars Official Artist) and Tommy Lee Edwards (Batman Begins, Superman Returns, Mother Panic).

Also appearing will be John Paul Leon, from Batman and Mother Panic, and Dave Dorman from Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

The event is being organised by Portsmouth Guildhall and Tripwire Magazine.

Tripwire editor Joel Meadows said: ‘Portsmouth is a city that has been crying out for an event such as this for many years.

‘With Tripwire’s decades of industry expertise and Portsmouth Guildhall’s experience of running conventions and large events, we believe we can offer a show that will firmly place Portsmouth Comic Con, International Festival of Comics, at the heart of the UK convention calendar.’

Since beginning its life about 25 years ago, Tripworld has grown into a global comic and genre publication.

The guests will also include those who have worked on shows like Star Wars, Superman, James Bond and Indiana Jones.

Guests are also encouraged to dress up in their finest costumes, with prizes available across the weekend for those deemed the best.

Hundreds of people turned out for Port Solent’s first Comic Con event in June.

The festival allowed fans to get up close to some of their heroes, and learn more about their favourite TV shows and comic books are put together.

The city’s Mountbatten Centre also hosted a Fantasy Comic Con – or F-Con for short – back in May.

Visitors were able to meet Doctor Who star Dan Starkey, who played Strax.

Tickets are on sale now for May’s event from portsmouthcomiccon.co.uk or call 0844 847 2362.

An early bird discount is also available on tickets.