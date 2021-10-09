The Wilder Art Exhibition, hosted by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, is taking place on October 9 and 10 in the Round Tower, Southsea. Pictured is (L-R) Marianne Lotter-Jones, artist Southsea Zoo real name Leila Kemp and her family and Andy Ames. Picture: Sam Stephenson

The Wilder Portsmouth show, which opened on Saturday at the Round Tower, brings together a variety of artworks exploring the theme of nature.

More than 20 artists from across the Portsmouth area have contributed works in a range of mediums, from paint and print to mixed media and sculpture.

The exhibition is being hosted by the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust as part of its Wilder Portsmouth project, which encourages people to take action to create and enhance wild spaces where they live.

Welcoming visitors to the gallery space today was Andy Ames, the coordinator of Wilder Portsmouth, who was instrumental in bringing the exhibition together.

He said: ‘It’s been great, seeing all the different people coming through.

‘The art is created by local artists from Portsmouth - it’s their city, their art.

‘We’ve got so many different artists, and they’ve all got different styles.

‘We were amazed at how many artists have come together to help Wilder Portsmouth.

‘It’s another way of connecting people to nature.’

Works are up for sale at prices ranging from £30 to £1,000 with percentages of the profits going towards Wilder Portsmouth’s work.

There are several big local names, including My Dog Sighs, Fark, and Karl Rudziak.

Andy added: ‘The money that’s raised by the project will go towards our work, planting, bird boxes.’

Other works include a bold canvas entitled ‘Fly Tip’ by Mark Kellett, and a series of black and white prints by Ashleigh Spice called ‘Nature’s Children’.

Marianne Lotter-Jones, Wilder’s campaign and events officer, said: ‘It’s about bringing local artists together, seeing all the different artists and how they have connected to nature.’

Clarke Reynolds, a visual artist supporting Wilder Portsmouth, said: ‘As a visually impaired person I miss seeing wildlife and can only remember seeing a hedgehog or a fox, but that was 20 years ago.

‘And now I have a young daughter and I want her to see what I can’t so that she can describe the wonderful landscapes and wildlife to me. ‘

If it all disappears, the only way of seeing beauty in the wild will be through looking at books and paintings which is sad for the future generations.’

Artist Matt Watson’s work is inspired by the world around us from the ground under our feet to the cosmos.

He said: ‘I want to live in a city that puts nature at the top of the agenda when considering developments.

‘This can be small‐scale developments by individual residents, or major constructions projects by the council.

‘Wilder Portsmouth will raise awareness and encourage us all to think about what we can do to help make our city a healthy place for nature.’

Andy added: ‘The exhibition goes to show that you don’t have to be a trained conservationist to help in nature’s recovery – we all have different skills and passions that can contribute in the fight against nature’s decline.

‘It’s just as important to raise awareness and to connect people to nature as it is to plant a tree.’

The Wilder exhibition is open October 9 and 10.

