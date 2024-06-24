Award winning poet Raymond Antrobus MBE to visit Portsmouth as part of Ports Fest 2024

By Erica SmithContributor
Published 24th Jun 2024, 15:42 BST
An evening of poetry with Raymond Antrobus will be on Thursday 27th June 7pm at Portsmouth Guildhall. There will also be a showcase of fantastic emerging talent from Portsmouth to kick start the event.

As part of this years Ports Fest 2024 where poetry has always been at the forefront.

We are deligted to host Raymond Antrobus MBE who is a British poet, educator and writer, and investigator of missing sounds. Previous winner of the Ted Hughes Award for new work in poetry amongst multiple accolades. His poetry has appeared on BBC 2, BBC 3 & 4 Radio, Channel 4, The Guardian among others. Join us for an evening of Raymonds world class poetry and featuring an exciting warm up with local emerging talent.

There will be an interval with book sales and signing of Raymonds latest book All the Names Given.

Picture of Poet Raymond AntrobusPicture of Poet Raymond Antrobus
Picture of Poet Raymond Antrobus

This event will have a BSL Interpreter.

Tickets are still available at https://portsfest.co.uk/events/detail/raymond-antrobus

Ports Fest is June 26th - June 30th 2024

For more informtion on all the events https://portsfest.co.uk/events

