Award winning poet Raymond Antrobus MBE to visit Portsmouth as part of Ports Fest 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of this years Ports Fest 2024 where poetry has always been at the forefront.
We are deligted to host Raymond Antrobus MBE who is a British poet, educator and writer, and investigator of missing sounds. Previous winner of the Ted Hughes Award for new work in poetry amongst multiple accolades. His poetry has appeared on BBC 2, BBC 3 & 4 Radio, Channel 4, The Guardian among others. Join us for an evening of Raymonds world class poetry and featuring an exciting warm up with local emerging talent.
There will be an interval with book sales and signing of Raymonds latest book All the Names Given.
This event will have a BSL Interpreter.
Tickets are still available at https://portsfest.co.uk/events/detail/raymond-antrobus
Ports Fest is June 26th - June 30th 2024
For more informtion on all the events https://portsfest.co.uk/events
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.