Award winning poet Raymond Antrobus MBE to visit Portsmouth as part of Ports Fest 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An evening of poetry with Raymond Antrobus will be on Thursday 27th June 7pm at Portsmouth Guildhall. There will also be a showcase of fantastic emerging talent from Portsmouth to kick start the event.

As part of this years Ports Fest 2024 where poetry has always been at the forefront.

We are deligted to host Raymond Antrobus MBE who is a British poet, educator and writer, and investigator of missing sounds. Previous winner of the Ted Hughes Award for new work in poetry amongst multiple accolades. His poetry has appeared on BBC 2, BBC 3 & 4 Radio, Channel 4, The Guardian among others. Join us for an evening of Raymonds world class poetry and featuring an exciting warm up with local emerging talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be an interval with book sales and signing of Raymonds latest book All the Names Given.

Picture of Poet Raymond Antrobus

This event will have a BSL Interpreter.

Tickets are still available at https://portsfest.co.uk/events/detail/raymond-antrobus

Ports Fest is June 26th - June 30th 2024